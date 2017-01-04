Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

At the CES 2017, Lego Group announced the new Lego Boost, a new building and coding set that lets children bring their Lego creations to life by adding movement, sound and personality.

Lego Boost will be previewed the CES 2017 show floor. Kids and parents around the world will though have to wait until August of 2017 to buy it for $159.99. Lego Boost is a super obvious product to make for Lego. The Mindstorm stuff got a bit dusty and programing toys are the hottest stuff right now, fitting right into the huge STEM movement.

We already advise parents now to buy the Lego Boost set as soon as it will be in stores in August, if they plan on giving it to their kids on Christmas. Lego Boost will be one of the hardest to find Holiday Toys of 2017.

The new Lego Boost system allows kids to reuse their existing normal Lego bricks and make them move, controlled by a program they develop in a free app.

Lego Boost combines the endless play opportunities of a traditional Lego set with an endless variety of movement and sound capabilities made possible through an easy-to-use, app-based coding environment. Lego Boost was developed for children ages 7 and older by an international team of Lego designers. Using familiar Lego elements and simple coding language, Lego Boost delivers an intuitive approach and opportunities for quick success.

Powered by a Move Hub, a Lego stud-covered brick with built-in tilt sensor upon which children can add Lego elements, motors and a sensor that combines color and distance detection, Lego Boost brings movement to any Lego creation. The set includes building instructions for five diverse models; Vernie the Robot, Frankie the Cat, the Guitar 4000, the Multi-Tool Rover 4 (M.T.R.4), and the Autobuilder, each designed to give children the basic building and coding skills needed to express their creativity by personalizing whatever they build.

"We know that children dream of bringing their Lego creations to life, and our chief ambition for Lego Boost is to fulfill that wish. Once children build a Lego creation, we give them simple coding tools to 'Boost' their models by adding personality," said Simon Kent, design lead for Lego Group. "We want children to first and foremost have a fun and limitless play experience, adding the coding opportunity is the means to get there."

Lego Boost introduces children to coding through a free downloadable app that contains the guidance, building instructions and simple coding commands to bring to life five Lego creations, one at a time. Much like building with Lego bricks, children build behaviors and actions by linking digital coding blocks in an easy-to-understand horizontal layout. To further personify the experience, Lego Boost lets children add voice recordings to their creations, adding personality without requiring spelling and typing. The app also includes more than 60 activities designed to inspire additional building, coding and play.

To further inspire creative building and coding, the Lego Boost app includes a "creative canvas" that includes basic building instructions for three simple base models that children can use to customize their own Lego creations. The three bases available at launch include: a walking base for making animals like a dragon or a pony, a driving base for building vehicles like a dune buggy or rover, and an entrance base so that children can make their own castle, fort, or even a futuristic space station. Once children are comfortable with building and coding the various Lego Boost models, they can use the kit to "Boost" any Lego creation – from Lego CITY and Lego Friends to Lego NINJAGO and The Lego BATMAN Movie.

Lego Boost Includes:

3 Boost Bricks:

Move Hub with built-in tilt sensor

Combination color & distance sensor

Interactive motor

843 Lego elements

Playmat, calibrated to the app, designed to facilitate mini challenges to practice simple coding trials

Lego Boost App

Free, downloadable app is iOS and Android tablet compatible

Lego Boost uses 6 AAA batteries. Alkaline batteries are recommended, but rechargeable batteries can be used, though may result in weaker power output.

Lego Boost will be available at most stores and online shopping sites in August of 2017 and will have a suggested retail price of $159.99 USD $159.99 (EUR) and $199.99 (CAD). Get a preview of the Lego Boost www.Lego.com/Boost. See also our just released report about modifying the Lego Mercedes-Benz Arcos into a remote controlled vehicle.