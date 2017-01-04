 
 

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy Of 2017

Posted: Jan 4 2017, 7:42am CST | by , Updated: Jan 4 2017, 7:46am CST, in News | CES

 

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017
 

The year is still young, but we are calling it. Lego Boost is the hottest toy of they year. Your kids existing Lego brick collection becomes a whole new life.

At the CES 2017, Lego Group announced the new Lego Boost, a new building and coding set that lets children bring their Lego creations to life by adding movement, sound and personality.

Don't Miss: NES Classic Alternatives are Cheaper

Lego Boost will be previewed the CES 2017 show floor. Kids and parents around the world will though have to wait until August of 2017 to buy it for $159.99. Lego Boost is a super obvious product to make for Lego. The Mindstorm stuff got a bit dusty and programing toys are the hottest stuff right now, fitting right into the huge STEM movement.

We already advise parents now to buy the Lego Boost set as soon as it will be in stores in August, if they plan on giving it to their kids on Christmas. Lego Boost will be one of the hardest to find Holiday Toys of 2017.

The new Lego Boost system allows kids to reuse their existing normal Lego bricks and make them move, controlled by a program they develop in a free app.

Lego Boost combines the endless play opportunities of a traditional Lego set with an endless variety of movement and sound capabilities made possible through an easy-to-use, app-based coding environment. Lego Boost was developed for children ages 7 and older by an international team of Lego designers. Using familiar Lego elements and simple coding language, Lego Boost delivers an intuitive approach and opportunities for quick success.

Powered by a Move Hub, a Lego stud-covered brick with built-in tilt sensor upon which children can add Lego elements, motors and a sensor that combines color and distance detection, Lego Boost brings movement to any Lego creation. The set includes building instructions for five diverse models; Vernie the Robot, Frankie the Cat, the Guitar 4000, the Multi-Tool Rover 4 (M.T.R.4), and the Autobuilder, each designed to give children the basic building and coding skills needed to express their creativity by personalizing whatever they build.

"We know that children dream of bringing their Lego creations to life, and our chief ambition for Lego Boost is to fulfill that wish. Once children build a Lego creation, we give them simple coding tools to 'Boost' their models by adding personality," said Simon Kent, design lead for Lego Group. "We want children to first and foremost have a fun and limitless play experience, adding the coding opportunity is the means to get there."

Lego Boost introduces children to coding through a free downloadable app that contains the guidance, building instructions and simple coding commands to bring to life five Lego creations, one at a time. Much like building with Lego bricks, children build behaviors and actions by linking digital coding blocks in an easy-to-understand horizontal layout. To further personify the experience, Lego Boost lets children add voice recordings to their creations, adding personality without requiring spelling and typing. The app also includes more than 60 activities designed to inspire additional building, coding and play.

To further inspire creative building and coding, the Lego Boost app includes a "creative canvas" that includes basic building instructions for three simple base models that children can use to customize their own Lego creations. The three bases available at launch include: a walking base for making animals like a dragon or a pony, a driving base for building vehicles like a dune buggy or rover, and an entrance base so that children can make their own castle, fort, or even a futuristic space station. Once children are comfortable with building and coding the various Lego Boost models, they can use the kit to "Boost" any Lego creation – from Lego CITY and Lego  Friends to Lego NINJAGO and The Lego BATMAN Movie.

Lego Boost Includes:

3 Boost Bricks:

  Move Hub with built-in tilt sensor

  Combination color & distance sensor

  Interactive motor

843 Lego elements

Playmat, calibrated to the app, designed to facilitate mini challenges to practice simple coding trials

Lego Boost App

Free, downloadable app is iOS and Android tablet compatible

Lego Boost uses 6 AAA batteries. Alkaline batteries are recommended, but rechargeable batteries can be used, though may result in weaker power output.

Lego Boost will be available at most stores and online shopping sites in August of 2017 and will have a suggested retail price of $159.99 USD $159.99 (EUR) and $199.99 (CAD). Get a preview of the Lego Boost www.Lego.com/Boost. See also our just released report about modifying the Lego Mercedes-Benz Arcos into a remote controlled vehicle.

Comments

You May Like

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

ODG Outs R-8 and R-9 Smartglasses at CES 2017

ODG Outs R-8 and R-9 Smartglasses at CES 2017

1 hour ago

Acer Z301CT is the world&#039;s first 21:9 curved display with eye tracking tech

Acer Z301CT is the world's first 21:9 curved display with eye tracking tech

1 hour ago

Acer Predator 21 X is the first notebook to place in a 21-inch curved screen

Acer Predator 21 X is the first notebook to pack in a 21-inch curved screen

2 hours ago

Samsung QLED TVs unveiled ahead of CES 2017, promise to redefine TV

Samsung QLED TVs unveiled ahead of CES 2017, promise to redefine TV

2 hours ago

NASA Awards Commercial Crew Transportation Missions to Boeing and SpaceX

NASA Awards Commercial Crew Transportation Missions to Boeing and SpaceX

24 minutes ago

The World Will End in October 2017

Mysterious Planet Nibiru Will Smash into Earth and End the World in 2017

45 minutes ago

Syop Using Cotton Swabs to Clean Your Ears

Stop Using Cotton Swabs to Clean Your Ears

1 hour ago

New Organ Discovered in Human Body

New Organ Discovered in Human Body

2 hours ago

NASA Will Resume Vibration Testing of James Webb Telescope This Month

NASA Will Resume Vibration Testing of James Webb Telescope This Month

2 hours ago

Faraday Future FF 91 EV Promises an estimated 378 mile Range

Faraday Future FF 91 EV Promises an estimated 378 mile Range

2 hours ago

CES 2017: Fiat Chrysler Demonstrates Android Auto System

CES 2017: Fiat Chrysler Demonstrates Android Auto System

2 hours ago

CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

3 hours ago

Making the Lego Mercedes-Benz Arocs Drive Remote Controlled Is Awesome

Making the Lego Mercedes-Benz Arocs Drive Remote Controlled Is Awesome

3 hours ago

CES 2017: Fiat Debuts Chrysler Portal Concept Electric Vehcile

CES 2017: Fiat Debuts Chrysler Portal Concept Electric Vehcile

3 hours ago

CES 2017: Sleep Number Debuts 360 Smart Bed

CES 2017: Sleep Number Debuts 360 Smart Bed

3 hours ago


Featured News

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

New Organ Discovered in Human Body

New Organ Discovered in Human Body

 
CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order



CES

ODG Outs R-8 and R-9 Smartglasses at CES 2017

ODG Outs R-8 and R-9 Smartglasses at CES 2017

1 hour ago

Acer Z301CT is the world&#039;s first 21:9 curved display with eye tracking tech

Acer Z301CT is the world's first 21:9 curved display with eye tracking tech

1 hour ago

Acer Predator 21 X is the first notebook to place in a 21-inch curved screen

Acer Predator 21 X is the first notebook to pack in a 21-inch curved screen

2 hours ago

Samsung QLED TVs unveiled ahead of CES 2017, promise to redefine TV

Samsung QLED TVs unveiled ahead of CES 2017, promise to redefine TV

2 hours ago

More CES Stories



Latest News

NASA Awards Commercial Crew Transportation Missions to Boeing and SpaceX

NASA Awards Commercial Crew Transportation Missions to Boeing and SpaceX

24 minutes ago

The World Will End in October 2017

Mysterious Planet Nibiru Will Smash into Earth and End the World in 2017

45 minutes ago

Syop Using Cotton Swabs to Clean Your Ears

Stop Using Cotton Swabs to Clean Your Ears

1 hour ago

ODG Outs R-8 and R-9 Smartglasses at CES 2017

ODG Outs R-8 and R-9 Smartglasses at CES 2017

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.