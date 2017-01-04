 
 

New York City Only Needs 3000 Taxis

Posted: Jan 4 2017, 8:32am CST | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Carpooling apps can reduce 75 percent traffic in the US. Only 3,000 four-passenger cars could serve 98 percent of taxi demand in New York City where nearly 14,000 taxis are currently operating.

A new research found that 3000 cars can transport 98 percent of New York City customers with one third traffic that exists today.  The research also shows that 14000 cabs in the New York City can be replaced with 2000 vans. The research was done by Professor Daniela Rus of MIT’s Computer Science, and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL), researchers. The team developed algorithm to find the statistics.

The researchers suggest that we can improve traffic through ride sharing. The MIT study also shows that carpooling companies like Lyft and Uber can reduce the number of vehicles to 75 percent without affecting the travelling time.

The research shows that 7 billion hrs. Of time is wasted waiting in the traffic jam, and 3 billion gallon fuel is burned, and the analysis show that it makes $160 billion that’s the annually congestion cost.

We can reduce the traffic by driving 2 to 4 persons at a time instead of taking one person at a time, said Rus, who wrote a related paper with former CSAIL postdoc Javier Alonso-Mora, assistant professor Samitha Samaranayake of Cornell University, PhD student Alex Wallar and MIT professor Emilio Frazzoli. Rus also said that with this system the drivers can save their time with small shifts that would create less noise and pollution.

MIT collected data of 3 million taxi rides, and the new system can reroute the cabs based on queries, and can send idle vehicles to high demand areas. This system can enhance the service up to 20 percent, said Rus. She also said that this new research can help scientists find different factors, including fleet size, capacity, waiting time, travel delay, and operational costs for a range of vehicles, from taxis to vans and shuttles.

Research teams’ article published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of the Sciences (PNAS).

Though, the concept of carpooling is not new, but since past two years the carpooling companies are using apps for ride sharing that saves money. Lyft reported that in 2015, its half of trips to San Francisco were carpools.

Though, the app is yet limited because all request should be submitted before creating the route. The system can also analyze a variety of vehicles to determine when and where the 5 person van would give benefit.

The systems operate through a graph that includes all requests, and then it develops another graph, including different routes combinations. The system uses “integer linear programming” to evaluate the trip.

Another system includes “anytime optimal algorithm,” that is more advanced. The researchers are planning to develop new systems to make the transportation reliable and cheap.

