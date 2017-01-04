A Deadpool/Wolverine Movie Could Still Happen

For the last few months, Ryan Reynolds has been publicly campaigning to persuade Hugh Jackman to appear as the beloved Wolverine in a Deadpool sequel. While many people have thought that it would be an amazing movie, Jackman has been very adamant that March's Logan is going to be his last performance as the character.

Now Jackman admits that he isn't certain.

In a Variety profile on Ryan Reynolds, Jackman said that anything was possible.

"I’m hesitating," Jackman said to Variety about his plans for retiring the character. "Because I could totally see how that’s the perfect fit. But the timing may be wrong."

Reynolds, for his part, still wants it to happen, and he wants it badly.

"I have no idea if I can change his mind," Reynolds has said. "It’s the audience: I would exclusively exploit that relationship to get Hugh back for another one."