 
 

A Deadpool/Wolverine Movie Could Still Happen

Posted: Jan 4 2017, 8:52am CST | by , in News | Latest Movie News

 

A Deadpool/Wolverine Movie Could Still Happen
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

For the last few months, Ryan Reynolds has been publicly campaigning to persuade Hugh Jackman to appear as the beloved Wolverine in a Deadpool sequel. While many people have thought that it would be an amazing movie, Jackman has been very adamant that March's Logan is going to be his last performance as the character.

Don't Miss: Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016

Now Jackman admits that he isn't certain.

In a Variety profile on Ryan Reynolds, Jackman said that anything was possible.

"I’m hesitating," Jackman said to Variety about his plans for retiring the character. "Because I could totally see how that’s the perfect fit. But the timing may be wrong."

Reynolds, for his part, still wants it to happen, and he wants it badly. 

"I have no idea if I can change his mind," Reynolds has said. "It’s the audience: I would exclusively exploit that relationship to get Hugh back for another one."

Comments

You May Like

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/46" rel="author">Noel Diem</a>
Noel passion is to write about geek culture.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

The Truth About the Beloved Sinbad Genie Movie

The Truth About the Beloved Sinbad Genie Movie

2 days ago, 8:43am CST

Top 5 Unexpected Bombs of 2016

Top 5 Unexpected Bombs of 2016

3 days ago, 10:38am CST

Lindsay Lohan is Pushing for a Mean Girls Sequel

Lindsay Lohan is Pushing for a Mean Girls Sequel

3 days ago, 9:33am CST

Top 5 Surprise Hit Movies of 2016

Top 5 Surprise Hit Movies of 2016

3 days ago, 9:13am CST

New York City Only Needs 3000 Taxis

New York City Only Needs 3000 Taxis

20 minutes ago

Off-Switch Discovered for CRISPR-Cas9 Gene Editing Tool

Off-Switch Discovered for CRISPR-Cas9 Gene Editing Tool

57 minutes ago

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

1 hour ago

NASA Awards Commercial Crew Transportation Missions to Boeing and SpaceX

NASA Awards Commercial Crew Transportation Missions to Boeing and SpaceX

1 hour ago

The World Will End in October 2017

Mysterious Planet Nibiru Will Smash into Earth and End the World in 2017

1 hour ago

Syop Using Cotton Swabs to Clean Your Ears

Stop Using Cotton Swabs to Clean Your Ears

2 hours ago

ODG Outs R-8 and R-9 Smartglasses at CES 2017

ODG Outs R-8 and R-9 Smartglasses at CES 2017

2 hours ago

Acer Z301CT is the world&#039;s first 21:9 curved display with eye tracking tech

Acer Z301CT is the world's first 21:9 curved display with eye tracking tech

2 hours ago

New Organ Discovered in Human Body

New Organ Discovered in Human Body

3 hours ago

Acer Predator 21 X is the first notebook to place in a 21-inch curved screen

Acer Predator 21 X is the first notebook to pack in a 21-inch curved screen

3 hours ago

NASA Will Resume Vibration Testing of James Webb Telescope This Month

NASA Will Resume Vibration Testing of James Webb Telescope This Month

3 hours ago


Featured News

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

New Organ Discovered in Human Body

New Organ Discovered in Human Body

 
CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order



Latest Movie News

The Truth About the Beloved Sinbad Genie Movie

The Truth About the Beloved Sinbad Genie Movie

2 days ago, 8:43am CST

Top 5 Unexpected Bombs of 2016

Top 5 Unexpected Bombs of 2016

3 days ago, 10:38am CST

Lindsay Lohan is Pushing for a Mean Girls Sequel

Lindsay Lohan is Pushing for a Mean Girls Sequel

3 days ago, 9:33am CST

Top 5 Surprise Hit Movies of 2016

Top 5 Surprise Hit Movies of 2016

3 days ago, 9:13am CST

More Latest Movie News Stories



Latest News

New York City Only Needs 3000 Taxis

New York City Only Needs 3000 Taxis

20 minutes ago

Off-Switch Discovered for CRISPR-Cas9 Gene Editing Tool

Off-Switch Discovered for CRISPR-Cas9 Gene Editing Tool

57 minutes ago

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

1 hour ago

NASA Awards Commercial Crew Transportation Missions to Boeing and SpaceX

NASA Awards Commercial Crew Transportation Missions to Boeing and SpaceX

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.