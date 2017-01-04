NES Classic Updates: Fresh Stock, Problem Solving, and UK News

The Nintendo Classic Mini NES has been a huge hit, but it hasn't been seamless. Now, it is going to get a new accessory that will solve its biggest problem. Announced at the CES event in Las Vegas, new accessories for the NES will include a power adaptor and a Nintendo Classic Mini controller extension cable, making gaming much, much easier.

The extension cable, which was developed by Snakebyte, means that players won't have to sit so close to the TV when they are playing, a major complaint of those lucky enough to get the system. The power adaptor accepts the USB cord from the console so you are able to draw power from any outlet that you want.

Snakebyte CEO Nick Repenning explained: "Nintendo has a tradition of honoring the past while forging a bold future, and with the release of the NES Classic Edition as well as the forthcoming Switch, we believe that gamers everywhere will respond positively to the new hardware Nintendo are introducing. We believe that the new products announced today will allow us to continue growing market share in our gaming hardware business and look forward to sharing further details soon."

According to Express, a patent for a Japanese Super Famicom (SNES) controller came through on December 5, 2016, which means that a new Nintendo Classic console might be in the works.

It could be connected to the Nintendo Switch Console as well. Still, an SNES has to be in the plans since it was home to some of the classic games, including Mario Kart, The Legend of Zelda A Link to the Past and Super Metroid.

The Nintendo Classic Mini NES, on the other hand, features Final Fantasy, the original Super Mario Bros Trilogy, The Legend of Zelda, Castlevania and Mega Man 2.

In the UK and in some places in the US, stock continues to be hard to find but resellers are lowering their prices. Find out where to find a NES Classic in Stock in 2017.