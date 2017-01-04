Asus Has Officially Introduced the Latest Chromebook Flip C302CA

The Chromebook market is highly competitive. You will be able to find all sorts of laptops at different prices. ASUS happens to be a main player in this market and offers laptops from $149. However the company is also targeting the high end market and that is how we have got the Flip C302CA.

The device has been officially unveiled by the company. This device has a 12.5’’ Full HD multi touch display which can be rotated 360 degrees. You may opt to use the device in the tablet, tent or Stand Mode.

The CPU is available in two main options. You can go for the Intel m3 or m7. The RAM is also available in a dual option 4GB or double it to get 8GB. The internal storage however is a multi option. You may choose from 32, 54 or 128 GB.

The Chromebook Flip is light weighted and has a minimal weight of 1.2kg. Its thickness amounts to 13.7mm. It has a long battery life of 39Wh which goes up till 10 hours. It also contains two USB-C slots. The cheapest option of this device starts from $499.