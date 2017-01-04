 
 

Asus Has Officially Introduced The Latest Chromebook Flip C302CA

Posted: Jan 4 2017, 10:08am CST | by , in News | CES

 

Asus Has Officially Introduced the Latest Chromebook Flip C302CA
 

The Chromebook market is highly competitive. You will be able to find all sorts of laptops at different prices. ASUS happens to be a main player in this market and offers laptops from $149. However the company is also targeting the high end market and that is how we have got the Flip C302CA.

Don't Miss: NES Classic Alternatives are Cheaper

The device has been officially unveiled by the company. This device has a 12.5’’ Full HD multi touch display which can be rotated 360 degrees. You may opt to use the device in the tablet, tent or Stand Mode.

The CPU is available in two main options. You can go for the Intel m3 or m7. The RAM is also available in a dual option 4GB or double it to get 8GB. The internal storage however is a multi option. You may choose from 32, 54 or 128 GB.

The Chromebook Flip is light weighted and has a minimal weight of 1.2kg. Its thickness amounts to 13.7mm. It has a long battery life of 39Wh which goes up till 10 hours. It also contains two USB-C slots. The cheapest option of this device starts from $499.

Don't Miss the CES 2017 Highlights:

Comments

You May Like

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/32" rel="author">Ahmed Humayun</a>
Ahmed Humayun is a technology journalist bringing you the hottest tech stories of the day.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

2 hours ago

ODG Outs R-8 and R-9 Smartglasses at CES 2017

ODG Outs R-8 and R-9 Smartglasses at CES 2017

3 hours ago

Acer Z301CT is the world&#039;s first 21:9 curved display with eye tracking tech

Acer Z301CT is the world's first 21:9 curved display with eye tracking tech

4 hours ago

Acer Predator 21 X is the first notebook to place in a 21-inch curved screen

Acer Predator 21 X is the first notebook to pack in a 21-inch curved screen

4 hours ago

NES Updates: Fresh Stock, Problem Solving, and UK News

NES Updates: Fresh Stock, Problem Solving, and UK News

15 minutes ago

Suburban Development Failing Songbirds to Reproduce

Suburban Development Failing Songbirds to Reproduce

33 minutes ago

Where NASA is Going Next to Reveal Mystery of Solar System

Where NASA is Going Next to Reveal Mystery of Solar System

42 minutes ago

NASA&#039;s Spirit Mars Rover Celebrates its 13th Anniversary

NASA's Spirit Mars Rover Celebrates its 13th Anniversary

57 minutes ago

A Deadpool/Wolverine Movie Could Still Happen

A Deadpool/Wolverine Movie Could Still Happen

1 hour ago

New York City Only Needs 3000 Taxis

New York City Only Needs 3000 Taxis

1 hour ago

Off-Switch Discovered for CRISPR-Cas9 Gene Editing Tool

Off-Switch Discovered for CRISPR-Cas9 Gene Editing Tool

2 hours ago

NASA Awards Commercial Crew Transportation Missions to Boeing and SpaceX

NASA Awards Commercial Crew Transportation Missions to Boeing and SpaceX

2 hours ago

The World Will End in October 2017

Mysterious Planet Nibiru Will Smash into Earth and End the World in 2017

3 hours ago

Syop Using Cotton Swabs to Clean Your Ears

Stop Using Cotton Swabs to Clean Your Ears

3 hours ago

New Organ Discovered in Human Body

New Organ Discovered in Human Body

4 hours ago


Featured News

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

New Organ Discovered in Human Body

New Organ Discovered in Human Body

 
CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order



CES

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

2 hours ago

ODG Outs R-8 and R-9 Smartglasses at CES 2017

ODG Outs R-8 and R-9 Smartglasses at CES 2017

3 hours ago

Acer Z301CT is the world&#039;s first 21:9 curved display with eye tracking tech

Acer Z301CT is the world's first 21:9 curved display with eye tracking tech

4 hours ago

Acer Predator 21 X is the first notebook to place in a 21-inch curved screen

Acer Predator 21 X is the first notebook to pack in a 21-inch curved screen

4 hours ago

More CES Stories



Latest News

NES Updates: Fresh Stock, Problem Solving, and UK News

NES Updates: Fresh Stock, Problem Solving, and UK News

15 minutes ago

Suburban Development Failing Songbirds to Reproduce

Suburban Development Failing Songbirds to Reproduce

33 minutes ago

Where NASA is Going Next to Reveal Mystery of Solar System

Where NASA is Going Next to Reveal Mystery of Solar System

42 minutes ago

NASA&#039;s Spirit Mars Rover Celebrates its 13th Anniversary

NASA's Spirit Mars Rover Celebrates its 13th Anniversary

57 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.