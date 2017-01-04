Trailer for Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds Documentary Released

Before their deaths last week, the HBO documentary about the relationship between the late Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds was highly anticipated. Since those unfortunate events, it is even more anticipated than every before - and now we have a first look.

Don't Miss: Latest Science and Medical Discoveries

Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds is a "story of the family's complicated love" that promises to be “an intimate portrait of Hollywood royalty in all its eccentricity." The two-minute trailer shows that and more:

Directed by Alexis Bloom and Fisher Stevens, the documentary clocks in at 95-minutes and was filmed between 2014 and 2015, highlighting the preparation of Reynolds receiving her Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award, which was presented to her by Carrie.

The documentary also uses vintage family films and archival footage. Viewers will see their homes as well as their relationships with other family members.

“At the one end of the family compound in Beverly Hills lived Debbie Reynolds, star of Singin’ in the Rain, with Dorothy’s red slippers from The Wizard of Oz on the mantelpiece,”Stevens and Bloom tell People. “Adjacent was Princess Leia, in a house where Bette Davis once lived. You don’t get more Hollywood royalty than that. Storytelling magic lived around them… They had what Carrie called ‘rampant empathy’ for each other.”

“We started out making a film about Hollywood royalty,” they added. “And we ended up making a film about love.”

Carrie, 60, was on an 11-hour flight from London to LA when she went into cardiac arrest. She died last Tuesday.

Debbie, 84, died a day later. Her son, Todd, said that she said to him: “I miss her so much, I want to be with Carrie.”

Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds will debut Jan. 7 (at 8 p.m. EST) on HBO