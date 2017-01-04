 
 

Rime Re-Revealed For Wider Audience

Posted: Jan 4 2017, 11:09am CST | by , in News | Gaming

 

Rime Re-Revealed for Wider Audience
Credit: IGN
 

It has been a little bit of time since we'd last heard anything about Rime, a game that many were looking forward to when it was revealed to be a PlayStation 4 exclusive at Gamescom 2013.

Now, the title has resurfaced with a plot twist: it isn't a PlayStation exclusive anymore.

Rime was re-revealed in a trailer and it shows some pretty great stuff - fantastic gameplay, incredible visuals, and good music. 

The game will now be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch instead of just PlayStation. It is set to release in May.

The reason they kept quiet this entire time is because they wanted to make the game playable as soon as possible. They didn't want to make excuses for why some of the material wasn't ready like many other developers will do.

It's going to be a very exciting spring for gamers.

