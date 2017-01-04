 
 

Watch The Earth As Seen From Space

Posted: Jan 4 2017, 11:14am CST | by , Updated: Jan 4 2017, 11:16am CST, in News | Latest Science News

 

Watch the Earth as Seen from Space
Credit: NASA
 

Astronaut Jeff Williams sharest the stunning time-lapse video of Earth from space

Ever wanted to see what Earth looks like from outer space.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Ads

NASA astronaut Jeff Williams, who has spent startling 534 days in space, has provided incredible views of the Earth taken miles above its surface. During his recent trip to International Space Station, the astronaut captured high-definition images of the Earth as the space station moved around the Earth and stitched together a stunning time-lapse video. 

Staring out of the window of International Space Station, Williams was able to see the overall beauty of the Earth and was struck by the amazing features of the planet especially the clouds and the oceans. 

“To view the Earth from space, of course, it’s a target rich environment. The ocean currents and the vastness of oceans and in particular in sunlight. The cloud formation and other weather patterns are never-ending varieties.” Jeff Williams said in the video.The high definition video also highlights forested areas, amazing sand dunes, sunrise and sunset, which appear totally different from vantage point of the space station. ISS orbits the Earth about once every 90 minutes. This means that the astronaut had witnessed several sunrises and sunsets everyday during his recent stint at space station that started on March 18, 2016 and ended on September 6. 

Jeff Williams also held the record of most cumulative time spent in space by an American until another veteran astronaut Peggy Whitson surpassed it November last year. Now, William has returned to Earth and cherishing the moments he spent on board ISS.

“When you finish and you’re back on the Earth, the memories diminish quickly, so to capture the memories, to be able to bring back the experience to others and viewing this planet, now we can see it in a global scale.” 

Don't Miss the CES 2017 Highlights:

Comments

You May Like

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Scientists Create First Plasmonic NanoLaser

Scientists Create First Plasmonic NanoLaser

6 minutes ago

Screen Time for Kids Makes Parental Guidance a Necessity

Screen Time for Kids Makes Parental Guidance a Necessity

16 minutes ago

Vermont Moose Population Under Threat From Climate Change

Vermont Moose Population Under Threat From Climate Change

42 minutes ago

The World Will End in October 2017

Mysterious Planet Nibiru Will Smash into Earth and End the World in 2017

2 hours ago

Does Cough Syrup Actually Work?

Does Cough Syrup Actually Work?

7 minutes ago

Rime Re-Revealed for Wider Audience

Rime Re-Revealed for Wider Audience

1 hour ago

Trailer for Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds Documentary Released

Trailer for Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds Documentary Released

1 hour ago

Garmin Announces 3 Fenix smartwatches At CES

Garmin Announces 3 Fenix smartwatches At CES

1 hour ago

Asus Has Officially Introduced the Latest Chromebook Flip C302CA

Asus Has Officially Introduced the Latest Chromebook Flip C302CA

2 hours ago

NES Classic Updates: Fresh Stock, Problem Solving, and UK News

NES Classic Updates: Fresh Stock, Problem Solving, and UK News

2 hours ago

Suburban Development Failing Songbirds to Reproduce

Suburban Development Failing Songbirds to Reproduce

2 hours ago

Where NASA is Going Next to Reveal Mystery of Solar System

Where NASA is Going Next to Reveal Mystery of Solar System

2 hours ago

NASA&#039;s Spirit Mars Rover Celebrates its 13th Anniversary

NASA's Spirit Mars Rover Celebrates its 13th Anniversary

3 hours ago

A Deadpool/Wolverine Movie Could Still Happen

A Deadpool/Wolverine Movie Could Still Happen

3 hours ago

New York City Only Needs 3000 Taxis

New York City Only Needs 3000 Taxis

3 hours ago


Featured News

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

New Organ Discovered in Human Body

New Organ Discovered in Human Body

 
CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order



Latest Science News

Scientists Create First Plasmonic NanoLaser

Scientists Create First Plasmonic NanoLaser

6 minutes ago

Screen Time for Kids Makes Parental Guidance a Necessity

Screen Time for Kids Makes Parental Guidance a Necessity

16 minutes ago

Vermont Moose Population Under Threat From Climate Change

Vermont Moose Population Under Threat From Climate Change

42 minutes ago

The World Will End in October 2017

Mysterious Planet Nibiru Will Smash into Earth and End the World in 2017

2 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

Scientists Create First Plasmonic NanoLaser

Scientists Create First Plasmonic NanoLaser

6 minutes ago

Does Cough Syrup Actually Work?

Does Cough Syrup Actually Work?

7 minutes ago

Screen Time for Kids Makes Parental Guidance a Necessity

Screen Time for Kids Makes Parental Guidance a Necessity

16 minutes ago

Vermont Moose Population Under Threat From Climate Change

Vermont Moose Population Under Threat From Climate Change

42 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.