Watch the Earth as Seen from Space

Ever wanted to see what Earth looks like from outer space.

NASA astronaut Jeff Williams, who has spent startling 534 days in space, has provided incredible views of the Earth taken miles above its surface. During his recent trip to International Space Station, the astronaut captured high-definition images of the Earth as the space station moved around the Earth and stitched together a stunning time-lapse video.

Staring out of the window of International Space Station, Williams was able to see the overall beauty of the Earth and was struck by the amazing features of the planet especially the clouds and the oceans.

“To view the Earth from space, of course, it’s a target rich environment. The ocean currents and the vastness of oceans and in particular in sunlight. The cloud formation and other weather patterns are never-ending varieties.” Jeff Williams said in the video.The high definition video also highlights forested areas, amazing sand dunes, sunrise and sunset, which appear totally different from vantage point of the space station. ISS orbits the Earth about once every 90 minutes. This means that the astronaut had witnessed several sunrises and sunsets everyday during his recent stint at space station that started on March 18, 2016 and ended on September 6.

Jeff Williams also held the record of most cumulative time spent in space by an American until another veteran astronaut Peggy Whitson surpassed it November last year. Now, William has returned to Earth and cherishing the moments he spent on board ISS.

“When you finish and you’re back on the Earth, the memories diminish quickly, so to capture the memories, to be able to bring back the experience to others and viewing this planet, now we can see it in a global scale.”