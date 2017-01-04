Screen Time for Kids Makes Parental Guidance a Necessity

Over 80,000 educational apps exist at present in the Apple app store. This is an open invitation to parents to allow their kids to use tablets and smartphones to become little Einsteins.

Yet the experts contend that handing your child a tablet is not the solution to the education puzzle. While the app may be just fine, it needs the guiding hand of a parent or authority figure.

Young children do benefit from using touchcreen devices. A study, published in Child Development, showed how two and three year olds built a three piece puzzle.

Some of them reconstruct the puzzle from a ghost demonstration. What this means is that in the beginning the pieces of the puzzle move by themselves in assembly.

Many apps for kids utilize this methodology. The pieces move of their own accord till the child is fit enough to handle assembly all by himself or herself.

The presence of an adult guardian alongside the children helped them immensely in solving the puzzle. As they saw the adult’s hands assemble the puzzle, they learnt faster and more efficiently.

When the adult supervision is subtracted, the kids are left without a framework to form percepts and concepts regarding the puzzles on their tablets, according to NPR.

Thus despite the family being blamed for everything, from schizophrenia to domestic violence, a parent’s help is very much a vital ingredient in child development. We are human.

That obviously means that we learn more from others of our kind rather than machines no matter how sophisticated they may be. Technology has its role to play in the scheme of things. Yet there are areas where it fails desperately.

Children need human patrons to lead them on the path to technological usage. Without this they are lost. However, that does not mean that technology be blamed without a rhyme or a reason.

It is after all an extension of humanity’s functions. It is in linking the technology with human feeling and thinking that the secret to high EQ and IQ lies. Support of human beings in the mix is vital and essential.

Of course, all this is meant as a corrective and ideal situation. Often this does not hold in 100% of the cases we see in real life which is messy indeed.

All sources of mass media from books to TV to computers have their side effects. The Internet is after all not your child’s babysitter. Therefore parental guidance is of paramount importance especially during the early formative years.