 
 

Scientists Create First Plasmonic NanoLaser

Scientists Create First Plasmonic NanoLaser
The researchers at Aalto University have made an array of nanoparticles combined with dye molecules to act as a tiny laser. The lasing occurs in a dark mode and the laser light leaks out from the edges of array. Credit: Antti Paraoanu
  • Plasmonic nanolaser works at length scales 1000 times smaller than the thickness of a human hair
 

The scientists have made a very small laser device by employing the wonders of nanotechnology.

Researchers in Finland have manufactured a plasmonic nanolaser. This is functional at visible light frequencies. It also utilizes dark lattice modes in its repertoire.

The scale we are talking about here is thousands of time smaller than the girth of a single strand of human hair. The distances that the wave of light gets to travel in such a small dimensional experiment is merely tens or hundreds of times less than the normal example. 

Thus on-chip coherent light sources such as lasers (which stand for light amplification by the stimulated emission of radiation) are very tiny and superfast.

The laser is operational based on silver nanoparticles which are arranged in a periodic template. Normal run-of-the-mill lasers use mirrors as feedback devices. This tiny laser though uses radiative coupling in silver nanoparticles.

The nanoparticles act like small antennas. High intensity was generated via this setup. The radiation of particles in unison was what it was all about. Organic shining molecules were used to provide the input energy for the laser operations to take place. 

One of the main challenges on this front was that the laser light was so small that it could enter non-existence easily. The solution to this problem was that laser light was used in dark modes.

A dark mode is similar to antennas in action. A single antenna operates with strength, yet two antennas operate in such a manner that they radiate very small amounts of energy.

This occurs provided that opposite currents are acting and the distance between the antennas is small. Dark modes have their applications in a number of fields. Once the escape route for the light is found, we have a nano-device that sends small beams of laser light. 

The results of this research have been published in the journal Nature Communications.

