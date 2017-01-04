 
 

Legal Weed Keeps Dollars Rolling In

Posted: Jan 4 2017, 12:51pm CST | by , in News | Also on the Geek Mind

 

Legal Weed Keeps Dollars Rolling In
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Legal weed is proving to be extremely big business in North America.The market posted $6.7 billion in revenue in 2016, up some 30% from 2015, according to a report from Arcview Market Research, a leading publisher of cannabis market research.

Don't Miss: Hottest CES 2017 Announcements

The research firm projects that sales will continue to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 25% through 2021, when the market will top $20.2 billion.

"The only consumer industry categories I've seen reach $5 billion in annual spending and then post anything like 25% compound annual growth in the next five years are cable television (19%) in the 1990s and the broadband internet (29%) in the 2000s," Tom Adams, editor in chief of Arcview Market Research, said in a statement.

Adams says that the cannabis industry reminds him of what dial-up internet used to do.

"What broadband changed for the internet was a kind of remarkable parallel to legalization for cannabis," Adams told Business Insider. "We saw what had been a $5 billion industry — like this one — in North America take off at that point on new growth spurts."

As for cannabis, Arcview CEO Troy Dayton credits legalization with helping the market and bringing in new users.

In areas where cannabis was legal before 2016, such as Colorado, Washington, and Oregon, spending was up 62% between September 2015 and September 2016.

Still, seven states legalized cannabis in some form on Election Day, including California, which is the sixth-largest economy in the world. The West Coast in general is now a haven for recreational pot.

Dayton says that different ingestion methods have also made it more popular, including weed-laced topicals, sprays, and edibles. 

"It's one of the major reasons that people are going to leave the underground market to go to the aboveground market. It's about variety," Dayton told Business Insider. "You just can't get these products on the underground market."

Of course, it is predicted that many more countries and many more states will legalize pot in the coming years.

"So when you look at the global market, the world has never seen something that will have such consistent growth over such a long period of time as the cannabis industry," Dayton said.

Don't Miss the CES 2017 Highlights:

Comments

You May Like

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/46" rel="author">Noel Diem</a>
Noel passion is to write about geek culture.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Does Cough Syrup Actually Work?

Does Cough Syrup Actually Work?

1 hour ago

Berenstain Bears and the Mandela Effect

Berenstain Bears and the Mandela Effect

20 hours ago, 5:22pm CST

Kendrick Lamar and Beyoncé will Headline Coachella 2017

Kendrick Lamar and Beyoncé will Headline Coachella 2017

21 hours ago, 4:02pm CST

Why Are YouTubers Losing So Many Viewers?

Why Are YouTubers Losing So Many Viewers?

2 days ago, 1:46pm CST

Heavy Drinking increases the Risk of Heart Attack

Heavy Drinking increases the Risk of Heart Attack

15 minutes ago

Scientists Create First Plasmonic NanoLaser

Scientists Create First Plasmonic NanoLaser

1 hour ago

Screen Time for Kids Makes Parental Guidance a Necessity

Screen Time for Kids Makes Parental Guidance a Necessity

1 hour ago

Vermont Moose Population Under Threat From Climate Change

Vermont Moose Population Under Threat From Climate Change

2 hours ago

Watch the Earth as Seen from Space

Watch the Earth as Seen from Space

2 hours ago

Rime Re-Revealed for Wider Audience

Rime Re-Revealed for Wider Audience

2 hours ago

Trailer for Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds Documentary Released

Trailer for Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds Documentary Released

3 hours ago

Garmin Announces 3 Fenix smartwatches At CES

Garmin Announces 3 Fenix smartwatches At CES

3 hours ago

The World Will End in October 2017

Mysterious Planet Nibiru Will Smash into Earth and End the World in 2017

3 hours ago

Asus Has Officially Introduced the Latest Chromebook Flip C302CA

Asus Has Officially Introduced the Latest Chromebook Flip C302CA

3 hours ago

NES Classic Updates: Fresh Stock, Problem Solving, and UK News

NES Classic Updates: Fresh Stock, Problem Solving, and UK News

3 hours ago


Featured News

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

New Organ Discovered in Human Body

New Organ Discovered in Human Body

 
CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order



Also on the Geek Mind

Does Cough Syrup Actually Work?

Does Cough Syrup Actually Work?

1 hour ago

Berenstain Bears and the Mandela Effect

Berenstain Bears and the Mandela Effect

20 hours ago, 5:22pm CST

Kendrick Lamar and Beyoncé will Headline Coachella 2017

Kendrick Lamar and Beyoncé will Headline Coachella 2017

21 hours ago, 4:02pm CST

Why Are YouTubers Losing So Many Viewers?

Why Are YouTubers Losing So Many Viewers?

2 days ago, 1:46pm CST

More Also on the Geek Mind Stories



Latest News

Heavy Drinking increases the Risk of Heart Attack

Heavy Drinking increases the Risk of Heart Attack

15 minutes ago

Scientists Create First Plasmonic NanoLaser

Scientists Create First Plasmonic NanoLaser

1 hour ago

Does Cough Syrup Actually Work?

Does Cough Syrup Actually Work?

1 hour ago

Screen Time for Kids Makes Parental Guidance a Necessity

Screen Time for Kids Makes Parental Guidance a Necessity

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.