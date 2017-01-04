 
 

Heavy Drinking Increases The Risk Of Heart Attack

Posted: Jan 4 2017, 1:37pm CST | by , Updated: Jan 4 2017, 1:40pm CST, in News | Latest Science News

 

Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Alcohol abuse is almost as dangerous to heart as smoking, obesity or high blood pressure, says study

Excessive drinking greatly increases your risk of heart attack and other cardiac problems, a new research suggests. In fact, alcohol abuse damages a heart almost the same way as other well-known risk factors like high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes and smoking.

“We found that even if you have no underlying risk factors, abuse of alcohol still increases the risk of these heart conditions.” Lead researcher Gregory Marcus from University of California’s Division of Cardiology said.

For the study, researchers analyzed the database of all those California residents, 21 or older, who had been hospitalized between 2005 and 2009. An estimated 15 million people received medical care throughout the period. Of these, 1.8 percent, or approximately 268,000, had been diagnosed with alcohol abuse.

Researchers found that people who drank heavily were at 1.4 times increased of heart attack, two times increased risk of atrial fibrillation and 2.3 times increased risk of congestive heart failure. Surprisingly, the association remained unchanged after adjusting popular risk factors.

“We were somewhat surprised to find those diagnosed with some form of alcohol abuse were at significantly higher risk of a heart attack,” said Marcus. “We hope this data will temper the enthusiasm for drinking in excess and will avoid any justification for excessive drinking because people think it will be good for their heart. These data pretty clearly prove the opposite.”

Heart disease is leading cause of death for both men and women. In United States, someone dies from a cardiac condition each second. Eradicating alcohol abuse alone could lead to a considerable reduction in heart attack, atrial fibrillation or congestive heart failure cases.

 

 

 

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

