 
 

What To Buy In January - And What To Skip

What to Buy in January - and What to Skip
If spending less money and saving more was part of your New Year's resolution, January might be a great time to start it. If saving money is a priority, then here are some of the things you should buy and some of the things you should wait on purchasing based on analysis of sales cycles.

Remember that you have to be careful about what you buy. Make sure to check everything to see if the quality is high enough and to make sure it hasn't been damaged. At this time of the year, you'll find a lot of deals, but you will also find a lot of returns.

Buy: Christmas Decorations

With deep discounts easy to come by, Christmas decorations are a great thing to purchase in that clearance aisle. Stock up on artificial trees, lights, and tinsel for next year. Another great buy? Christmas themed candy!

These items leave quickly, however, so you have to stock up quickly.

Skip: Phones

Of course if your phone breaks, you have to purchase a new one. Still, it is better to wait if you can to upgrade your phone.

The price for a new Apple phone especially is still pretty high after the release of the 7. Plus, the new Galaxy will be coming in April, so you could wait until release time sales for that.

Buy: Televisions

The end of football season and the start of playoffs means that there are a lot of television deals as retailers hope to make money on viewing parties. The Super Bowl airs on February 5, but the sales should start mid to late January.

Look at places like Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon, or Target for the best savings. You'll actually find deeper discounts on larger models.

Skip: Toys

This might seem strange, but unless you are still looking for a Hatchimal, you should probably skip the toy aisle. With Christmas over, there won't be many deals going into January. The good news is that you probably don't have to buy them for a while.

Buy: Fitness

Of course, there is the joke about "new year, new me" stuff, but don't let that get you down. January is a great time to sign up for a gym because of introductory rates. But you'll also find deals on fitness gear, clothing, and trackers.

Be careful not to spend money on a year-long membership if you aren't sure you're going to use it.

Skip: Mattresses

If you can, hold off until February to buy mattresses at the best discounts. You'll see them at President's Day. If that is too soon, you'll see them in May over memorial day and September over Labor Day weekend.

Buy: Bedding

While you shouldn't buy a new bed, you can get a new mattress. January is a popular "white sale" time when stores get rid of their inventory of towels, sheets, blankets, and more. You can see bedding up to 70% off.

