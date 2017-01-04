Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Welcome Baby Boy

"Dancing With the Stars" superstar pros Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd have welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The pair has been together off and on for some time, but they seemed on for good when the became engaged in December 2015. Six months later in June, they revealed they were expecting a baby. Just a few months after that, they revealed they would be having a boy.

Don't Miss: Latest Science and Medical Discoveries

"The timing is perfect, actually," Murgatroyd told People magazine at the time. "I'll have the baby in January, and then I'll still have about six months to prepare for the wedding."

"The baby will make a wonderful addition to the wedding party," Chmerkovskiy added. "A wonderful, tiny addition."

The couple's son, Shai Aleksander, was born this morning at 5:34 Eastern time, Chmerkovskiy announced on Twitter:

Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy

01/04/17 5:34am— Maksim Chmerkovskiy (@MaksimC) January 4, 2017

They had a lot of fun during the pregnancy, revealing that they were even kicked out of birthing classes for asking too many questions. Chmerkovskiy has taken off from Dancing with the Stars for the next season after a disappointing finish last season. His little brother, Val Chmerkovskiy, won the competition with US gymnast Laurie Hernandez. He seemed pretty excited too: