CES 2017: New Panasonic Lumix GH5 Camera can Capture 6K Resolution Photos

Panasonic on Thursday introduced a new LUMIX GH5, the latest flagship model of LUMIX G digital single lens mirrorless camera that can capture 6K photos, at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2017) here.

The newly-added 6K photo makes it possible to capture moments at 30 fps by extracting the frame with the best timing out of the 6K burst file (in 4:3 or 3:2 aspect) to save as an approximately 18MP equivalent high-resolution photo.

4K photo is also upgraded in the camera, enabling 60-fps high-speed capture in approximately 8MP equivalent resolution.

For more precise focusing, the focus areas are increased from 49 to 225 areas on the GH5 in addition to the conventional face/eye recognition, tracking AF, 1-area AF and pinpoint AF.

"The new 20.3MP digital live MOS Sensor without low-pass filter combined with the new venus engine achieves highest-ever picture quality in resolution, color reproduction and noise reduction even in max. ISO 25600 high sensitivity image recording," the company said in a statement.

GH5 includes Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity to offer a more flexible shooting experience and instant image sharing with easy operation.

A high-precision, high-speed OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode) display features 3,680K-dot resolution and 100 per cent field of view.

In addition to dual dials, an omni-directional joystick enables more intuitive and flexible operation, which is also a first on LUMIX G cameras, the company said.