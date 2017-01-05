 
 

CES 2017: New Panasonic Lumix GH5 Camera Can Capture 6K Resolution Photos

Posted: Jan 5 2017, 2:09am CST | by , in News | CES

 

CES 2017: New Panasonic Lumix GH5 Camera can Capture 6K Resolution Photos
Panasonic Lumix GH5
 

Panasonic on Thursday introduced a new LUMIX GH5, the latest flagship model of LUMIX G digital single lens mirrorless camera that can capture 6K photos, at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2017) here.

Don't Miss: Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016

The newly-added 6K photo makes it possible to capture moments at 30 fps by extracting the frame with the best timing out of the 6K burst file (in 4:3 or 3:2 aspect) to save as an approximately 18MP equivalent high-resolution photo.

4K photo is also upgraded in the camera, enabling 60-fps high-speed capture in approximately 8MP equivalent resolution.

For more precise focusing, the focus areas are increased from 49 to 225 areas on the GH5 in addition to the conventional face/eye recognition, tracking AF, 1-area AF and pinpoint AF.

"The new 20.3MP digital live MOS Sensor without low-pass filter combined with the new venus engine achieves highest-ever picture quality in resolution, color reproduction and noise reduction even in max. ISO 25600 high sensitivity image recording," the company said in a statement.

GH5 includes Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity to offer a more flexible shooting experience and instant image sharing with easy operation.

A high-precision, high-speed OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode) display features 3,680K-dot resolution and 100 per cent field of view.

In addition to dual dials, an omni-directional joystick enables more intuitive and flexible operation, which is also a first on LUMIX G cameras, the company said. 

Don't Miss the CES 2017 Highlights:

Comments

You May Like

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/59" rel="author">IANS</a>
The Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) was established in 1986, initially to serve as an information bridge between India and its thriving Diaspora in North America. Now IANS is a full-fledged wire agency, putting out news 24x7 from around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

CES 2017: Lenovo ThinkPad X1, Lenovo Miix 720, Lenovo Legion, Lenovo Legion Y720 and Lenovo Legion Y520 Laptop Unveiled

CES 2017: Lenovo ThinkPad X1, Lenovo Miix 720, Lenovo Legion, Lenovo Legion Y720 and Lenovo Legion Y520 Laptop Unveiled

15 minutes ago

CES 2017: ASUS ProArt PA32U, VivoMini UN65U, MX38VQ and VC66 Unveiled

CES 2017: ASUS ProArt PA32U, VivoMini UN65U, MX38VQ and VC66 Unveiled

38 minutes ago

CES: Lenovo Unveils AI Assistant for Smart Home Experience

CES: Lenovo Unveils AI Assistant for Smart Home Experience

52 minutes ago

Garmin Announces 3 Fenix smartwatches At CES

Garmin Announces 3 Fenix smartwatches At CES

16 hours ago, 10:18am CST

China Plans to send 30 Missions into Space in 2017

China Plans to send 30 Missions into Space in 2017

20 minutes ago

Hacker CyberZeist Breaches FBI Website: Report

Hacker CyberZeist Breaches FBI Website: Report

30 minutes ago

Feral Cats Cover Over 99.8 Percent of Australia

Feral Cats Cover Over 99.8 Percent of Australia

44 minutes ago

Apple Confirms $1 Billion Investment in SoftBank

Apple Confirms $1 Billion Investment in SoftBank

45 minutes ago

Researchers get first Glimpse of rare Hoag-type galaxy with Two Rings

Researchers get first Glimpse of rare Hoag-type galaxy with Two Rings

47 minutes ago

NASA Selects Lucy and Psyche Missions to Explore Solar System&#039;s Asteroids

NASA Selects Lucy and Psyche Missions to Explore Solar System's Asteroids

55 minutes ago

Mysterious FRB Signal Traced to Distant Dwarf Galaxy

Mysterious FRB Signal Traced to Distant Dwarf Galaxy

57 minutes ago

US Navy Dolphins will be Used to Locate Endangered Vaquita Porpoises

US Navy Dolphins will be Used to Track Endangered Vaquita Porpoises

1 hour ago

Video Game App may Help Treat Late-life Depression

Video Game App may Help Treat Late-life Depression

5 hours ago

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Welcome Baby Boy

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Welcome Baby Boy

7 hours ago

What to Buy in January - and What to Skip

What to Buy in January - and What to Skip

9 hours ago, 5:28pm CST


Featured News

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

New Organ Discovered in Human Body

New Organ Discovered in Human Body

 
CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order



CES

CES 2017: Lenovo ThinkPad X1, Lenovo Miix 720, Lenovo Legion, Lenovo Legion Y720 and Lenovo Legion Y520 Laptop Unveiled

CES 2017: Lenovo ThinkPad X1, Lenovo Miix 720, Lenovo Legion, Lenovo Legion Y720 and Lenovo Legion Y520 Laptop Unveiled

15 minutes ago

CES 2017: ASUS ProArt PA32U, VivoMini UN65U, MX38VQ and VC66 Unveiled

CES 2017: ASUS ProArt PA32U, VivoMini UN65U, MX38VQ and VC66 Unveiled

38 minutes ago

CES: Lenovo Unveils AI Assistant for Smart Home Experience

CES: Lenovo Unveils AI Assistant for Smart Home Experience

52 minutes ago

Garmin Announces 3 Fenix smartwatches At CES

Garmin Announces 3 Fenix smartwatches At CES

16 hours ago, 10:18am CST

More CES Stories



Latest News

CES 2017: Lenovo ThinkPad X1, Lenovo Miix 720, Lenovo Legion, Lenovo Legion Y720 and Lenovo Legion Y520 Laptop Unveiled

CES 2017: Lenovo ThinkPad X1, Lenovo Miix 720, Lenovo Legion, Lenovo Legion Y720 and Lenovo Legion Y520 Laptop Unveiled

15 minutes ago

China Plans to send 30 Missions into Space in 2017

China Plans to send 30 Missions into Space in 2017

20 minutes ago

Hacker CyberZeist Breaches FBI Website: Report

Hacker CyberZeist Breaches FBI Website: Report

30 minutes ago

CES 2017: ASUS ProArt PA32U, VivoMini UN65U, MX38VQ and VC66 Unveiled

CES 2017: ASUS ProArt PA32U, VivoMini UN65U, MX38VQ and VC66 Unveiled

38 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.