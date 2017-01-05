 
 

CES: Lenovo Unveils AI Assistant For Smart Home Experience

Posted: Jan 5 2017, 2:19am CST | by , in News | CES

 

CES: Lenovo Unveils AI Assistant for Smart Home Experience
 

Aiming to make smart home experiences more accessible, Chinese tech giant Lenovo on Thursday unveiled a Smart Assistant with Amazon's Artificial Intelligence (AI) device Alexa at the ongoing 2017 Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2017) here.

Don't Miss: Latest Science and Medical Discoveries

Apart from the assistant, Lenovo also launched Smart Storage, Lenovo 500 Multimedia Controller and Lenovo Phab 2 Pro smartphone apps for a better Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) experiences.

"After conducting a series of studies on consumers' pain points and needs, the company designed the Lenovo Smart Assistant -- a new digital personal assistant with Amazon Alexa cloud-based voice services" Dilip Bhatia, Vice President of Global Marketing, User and Customer Experience Lenovo PC and Smart Device Business Group, told IANS.

Built in collaboration with Amazon, the Lenovo Smart Assistant recognizes users' voice commands to conduct web searches, play music, calendar reminders, among many other functions.

"We collaborated with Amazon because Alexa is pretty good and people are comfortable with it. Other reason was the price point. Other devices are available for a much higher price but we kept it low to make technology available to the masses," Bhatia noted.

The assistant is also designed to run Lenovo smart home devices as well as scores of existing third-party products to expand user options.

"We are also launching the Harman Kardon Edition at a higher price point that has better speakers with Alexa technology," Bhatia noted.

The company also unveiled Lenovo Smart Storage -- a secure digital storage solution with 6TB capacity, dual-band wireless access and multi-device auto-sync capabilities.

Designed for security and P2P (peer-to-peer) access to stored media like photos, music and documents, Smart Storage offers users quick control of data and files.

The Chinese giant also launched Lenovo 500 Multimedia Controller -- a wireless keyboard and mouse that fits in the palm.

The device improves the way people connect to PCs and web and re-defines how a compact, Human Interface Device (HID) should look, feel and function.

The keyboard area doubles as a Windows 10 gesture-supported, multi-touch capacitive touchpad -- meaning that users can type like a normal keypad with their thumbs or glide their fingers across the surface like a touchpad.

Lenovo also expanded its phablet segment with world's first Tango-enabled smartphone -- Lenovo Phab 2 Pro.

The device, which is now available online and on offline platforms, unlocks mobile AR experiences for smartphone users, offering the optimal Tango experience for new apps.

To enable Tango, the device is equipped with a set of sensors that capture 250,000 measurements a second, processing information through motion tracking, area learning and depth sensing.

Lenovo Smart Assistant, which starts at $129.99, will be available in light gray, green and orange colors in May. The Lenovo Smart Assistant Harman Kardon Edition starts at $179.99.

Lenovo Smart Storage starts at $139.99 and will be available in May while Lenovo 500 Multimedia Controller price range starts from $54.99 and will be available in March.

Don't Miss the CES 2017 Highlights:

Comments

You May Like

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/59" rel="author">IANS</a>
The Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) was established in 1986, initially to serve as an information bridge between India and its thriving Diaspora in North America. Now IANS is a full-fledged wire agency, putting out news 24x7 from around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

CES 2017: Lenovo ThinkPad X1, Lenovo Miix 720, Lenovo Legion, Lenovo Legion Y720 and Lenovo Legion Y520 Laptop Unveiled

CES 2017: Lenovo ThinkPad X1, Lenovo Miix 720, Lenovo Legion, Lenovo Legion Y720 and Lenovo Legion Y520 Laptop Unveiled

23 minutes ago

CES 2017: ASUS ProArt PA32U, VivoMini UN65U, MX38VQ and VC66 Unveiled

CES 2017: ASUS ProArt PA32U, VivoMini UN65U, MX38VQ and VC66 Unveiled

46 minutes ago

CES 2017: New Panasonic Lumix GH5 Camera can Capture 6K Resolution Photos

CES 2017: New Panasonic Lumix GH5 Camera can Capture 6K Resolution Photos

1 hour ago

Garmin Announces 3 Fenix smartwatches At CES

Garmin Announces 3 Fenix smartwatches At CES

17 hours ago, 10:18am CST

China Plans to send 30 Missions into Space in 2017

China Plans to send 30 Missions into Space in 2017

28 minutes ago

Hacker CyberZeist Breaches FBI Website: Report

Hacker CyberZeist Breaches FBI Website: Report

38 minutes ago

Feral Cats Cover Over 99.8 Percent of Australia

Feral Cats Cover Over 99.8 Percent of Australia

52 minutes ago

Apple Confirms $1 Billion Investment in SoftBank

Apple Confirms $1 Billion Investment in SoftBank

53 minutes ago

Researchers get first Glimpse of rare Hoag-type galaxy with Two Rings

Researchers get first Glimpse of rare Hoag-type galaxy with Two Rings

55 minutes ago

NASA Selects Lucy and Psyche Missions to Explore Solar System&#039;s Asteroids

NASA Selects Lucy and Psyche Missions to Explore Solar System's Asteroids

1 hour ago

Mysterious FRB Signal Traced to Distant Dwarf Galaxy

Mysterious FRB Signal Traced to Distant Dwarf Galaxy

1 hour ago

US Navy Dolphins will be Used to Locate Endangered Vaquita Porpoises

US Navy Dolphins will be Used to Track Endangered Vaquita Porpoises

1 hour ago

Video Game App may Help Treat Late-life Depression

Video Game App may Help Treat Late-life Depression

5 hours ago

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Welcome Baby Boy

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Welcome Baby Boy

7 hours ago

What to Buy in January - and What to Skip

What to Buy in January - and What to Skip

9 hours ago, 5:28pm CST


Featured News

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

New Organ Discovered in Human Body

New Organ Discovered in Human Body

 
CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order



CES

CES 2017: Lenovo ThinkPad X1, Lenovo Miix 720, Lenovo Legion, Lenovo Legion Y720 and Lenovo Legion Y520 Laptop Unveiled

CES 2017: Lenovo ThinkPad X1, Lenovo Miix 720, Lenovo Legion, Lenovo Legion Y720 and Lenovo Legion Y520 Laptop Unveiled

23 minutes ago

CES 2017: ASUS ProArt PA32U, VivoMini UN65U, MX38VQ and VC66 Unveiled

CES 2017: ASUS ProArt PA32U, VivoMini UN65U, MX38VQ and VC66 Unveiled

46 minutes ago

CES 2017: New Panasonic Lumix GH5 Camera can Capture 6K Resolution Photos

CES 2017: New Panasonic Lumix GH5 Camera can Capture 6K Resolution Photos

1 hour ago

Garmin Announces 3 Fenix smartwatches At CES

Garmin Announces 3 Fenix smartwatches At CES

17 hours ago, 10:18am CST

More CES Stories



Latest News

CES 2017: Lenovo ThinkPad X1, Lenovo Miix 720, Lenovo Legion, Lenovo Legion Y720 and Lenovo Legion Y520 Laptop Unveiled

CES 2017: Lenovo ThinkPad X1, Lenovo Miix 720, Lenovo Legion, Lenovo Legion Y720 and Lenovo Legion Y520 Laptop Unveiled

23 minutes ago

China Plans to send 30 Missions into Space in 2017

China Plans to send 30 Missions into Space in 2017

28 minutes ago

Hacker CyberZeist Breaches FBI Website: Report

Hacker CyberZeist Breaches FBI Website: Report

38 minutes ago

CES 2017: ASUS ProArt PA32U, VivoMini UN65U, MX38VQ and VC66 Unveiled

CES 2017: ASUS ProArt PA32U, VivoMini UN65U, MX38VQ and VC66 Unveiled

46 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.