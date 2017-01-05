Why Major Hurricanes Keep Missing the US?

The research on the matter was published in a journal. According to this research, hurricanes coming close to the US are more likely to increase in intensity during less active Atlantic periods.

Also during more active periods, they tend to become weaker. This link between the number of hurricanes and the major hurricanes that hit land areas is not a hard and fast one.

Mostly throughout history, researchers have studied the tropical Atlantic region. Here hurricanes develop rapidly. Yet the regions outside this area have hardly been studied at all.

A certain set of conditions are necessary for hurricanes to develop. Warm ocean temperatures and low vertical wind shear led to hurricanes. Cold ocean temperatures and higher wind shears led to mini-hurricanes.

The intensification or weakening of hurricanes thus depends on wind shears and ocean temperatures. Other factors were considered as well by the researchers. Data from 1947 to 2015 was taken into consideration.

Although the conditions create high intensity hurricanes, these selfsame hurricanes lose intensity when they approach the coastal regions of the US.

Thus here we have a natural means of reducing the intensity of hurricanes that threaten to devastate the US. This is indeed good news for America and Americans.

Thanks to Mother Nature’s ways, they have been spared some of the most catastrophic hurricanes that would have destroyed everything in their path had they not decreased in intensity.

The natural protective shield provided by Nature is definitely there. There is the danger of this trend reversing itself in the future times. Then the communities living along the coastal regions will suffer.

This threat is very real and will have to be dealt with willy-nilly. The evacuation of whole communities during dire times will have to be planned beforehand in the future. Whether a region is offered protection courtesy of natural conditions or made more vulnerable is the question which needs answering.

Another relevant question is how climate change will have an impact on hurricane activity. There may be many surprises the weather holds in store for humanity as we advance into the 21st century. Not all of these surprises are pleasant in nature.

This research got published on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in the journal Nature by James Kossin, a federal atmospheric research scientist based at the UW.