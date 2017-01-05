Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

This is a definite CES 2017 highlight. Sony announced the new flagship XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV.

The Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED series offers a totally new entertainment experience with a combination of the superior picture quality of OLED powered by Sony’s 4K HDR Processor X1 Extreme, the world’s first Acoustic Surface sound system, and its unique, cutting-edge stand-less form factor.

Thanks to OLED’s over 8 million self-illuminating pixels, the A1E series brings a significantly enriched visual experience with unprecedented black levels, rich and lifelike color, dynamic contrast, blur-less image and a wide viewing angle.

The 4K HDR Processor X1 precisely controls the tremendous number of pixels and extends the capability of OLED to deliver an exquisite 4K HDR picture.

“Sony continues to make consumer choice a priority especially for those seeking the very best viewing experience, and we are proud to introduce our new XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED series,” said Mike Fasulo, President and COO of Sony Electronics. “Sony delivers incredible innovation and excitement to customers with all of our premium 4K HDR TVs through a powerful mix of technology and our exclusive image processing.”

The Sony BRAVIA OLED’s innovations do not end with picture performance. A1E series uses the first of its kind audio technology to emit great sound from the screen itself. Taking advantage of the OLED’s backlight-less structure, Sony developed a new Acoustic Surface sound technology. Thanks to the ingenious design, the entire screen resonates with rich sound emanating directly from the screen itself.

This allows a perfect unification of picture and sound unattainable by conventional TVs. It produces a wide sound and image synchronization from all angles, even off to the sides.

Together with OLED’s exceptionally wide viewing angle, the A1E series offers unmatched visual and aural experience regardless of viewing position. The Acoustic Surface technology lends to cutting-edge design of the A1E series by doing away with conventional speakers usually located around the TV. The result is a unique stand-less form factor with no distraction from the picture.

Sony also introduced the X930E/X940E series features new LED backlight driving technology alongside the X1 Extreme processor, Slim Backlight Drive+. The Slim Backlight Drive+, an evolution of Slim Backlight Drive, is a further improved grid-array backlighting system in a slim form factor which allows for even more precise local dimming control. With its quad-edge LED structure and X-tended Dynamic Range PRO local dimming and boosting technology, it brings superior brightness and exceptional contrast – in fact it will deliver 10 times the XDR contrast LED TV. The X940E features a full-array boosting and dimming backlight for precision contrast and incredible brightness.

The XBR-X930E/X940E series also features the 4K HDR Processor X1 Extreme, which offers 40% more real-time processing power than Sony’s 4K Processor X1. The processor also takes all content and improves it to near 4K HDR quality. With object-based HDR remaster, the TV can detect, analyze and optimize each object in the picture individually to adjust the overall contrast for a more natural and realistic picture.

Both the new XBR-X930E/X940E and XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED series TV will support Dolby Vision, the HDR format from Dolby Laboratories, which when paired with Sony’s unique technologies will further enrich the visual experience.

Both series also will be powered by Android TV, which brings movies, TV shows and thousands of apps into the home in an instant. And with Google Home compatibility, customers can voice-control the TV and ask it to perform commands via the Google Home device, for a smarter connected home. Android TV also provides access to PlayStation Vue, a live TV streaming service of premium content, including sports, news and more, with no annual contract, as well as Ultra, a 4K HDR streaming service.

New Sony TV models and key features:

Sony A1E Series (77”, 65”, and 55” Class model) 4K HDR OLED TV

Features OLED display technology. 8 million self-illuminating pixels brings a significantly enriched visual experience with unprecedented black levels, authentic color, blur-less image and a wide viewing angle.

Features Acoustic Surface technology: the entire screen resonates with great sound emanating directly from the screen itself. This allows a perfect unification of picture and sound that conventional TVs cannot deliver.

4K HDR Processor X1 Extreme provides the ultimate 4K HDR viewing experience by incorporating three picture-enhancing technologies: object-based HDR remaster, Super Bit Mapping 4K HDR and dual database processing.

Features vibrant, expanded color with TRILUMINOS Display, further enhanced for color accuracy.

Uses 4K X-Reality PRO to produce stunning detail with Sony’s unique algorithm of reality creation database for any content, such as TV broadcasting, DVD, Blu-ray Disc, Internet video and digital photos.

The cutting-edge design: The Acoustic Surface technology lends to cutting-edge design of the A1E series by doing away with conventional speakers usually located around the TV. The result is a unique stand-less form factor with no distraction from the picture

Android TV lets you explore a world of movies, music, photos, games, search, apps and more, including PlayStation Vue and Ultra services. Voice Search to find content, ask questions and control your TV. With Chrome Cast built-in, you can easily send content from your smartphone or tablet to the TV. With access to Google Play, you can enjoy what they like to do on a smartphone or tablet, from their TV. With Google Home compatibility, voice-control the TV via the Google Home device for a smarter connected home.

HDR compatible to receive and process the new video standard signal with higher brightness, higher contrast and more vibrant colors via Internet video services, HDMI and USB port. Supports Dolby Vision HDR format.

Sony X940E Series 75” 4K HDR TV and X930E Series 65” and 55” 4K HDR TV

Features Slim Backlight Drive+ with a unique quad-edge LED structure, allowing precise local dimming control which provides exceptional brightness and deeper blacks than a conventional full-array LED TV in an ultra slim design. (X930E only, the X940E is built in with full-array direct LED backlight.)

4K HDR Processor X1 Extreme provides the ultimate 4K HDR viewing experience by incorporating three new technologies: object-based HDR remaster, Super Bit Mapping 4K HDR and dual database processing.

X-tended Dynamic Range PRO enhances HDR and non-HDR content by boosting and dimming the backlight levels precisely for each zone of the screen with a unique backlighting algorithm. [i](10 times XDR contrast*)

Features vibrant, expanded color with TRILUMINOS Display, further enhanced for color accuracy.

Uses 4K X-Reality PRO to produce stunning detail with Sony’s unique algorithm of reality creation database for any content, such as TV broadcasting, DVD, Blu-ray Disc, Internet video and digital photos.

The ultra slim design allows for flush with the wall mounting and clean cable management for table top mount.

Flush swivel mount gives easy access to ports and connections, while allowing the TV to sit flush to the wall

Android TV lets you explore a world of movies, music, photos, games, search, apps and more, including PlayStation Vue and Ultra services. Voice Search to find content, ask questions and control your TV. With Chrome Cast built-in, you can easily send content from your smartphone or tablet to the TV. With access to Google Play, you can enjoy what they like to do on a smartphone or tablet, from their TV. With Google Home compatibility, voice-control the TV via the Google Home device for a smarter connected home.

HDR compatible to receive and process the new video standard signal with higher brightness, higher contrast and more vibrant colors via Internet video services, HDMI and USB port. Supports Dolby Vision HDR format.

Pricing, dealers and launch timing of the Sony XBR-A1E OLED 4K TV and the other new Sony 4K TVs to be announced at a later date.

The CES 2017 runs from January 5-8, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. To celebrate 50 years, CES 2017 is be bigger, bolder and more varied than ever before. With a record-breaking footprint of more than 2.6 million net square feet of exhibits, CES 2017 features new marketplaces, more than 850 first-time exhibitors, seven keynote addresses, expanded conference programming, additional SuperSessions and enhanced show floor services. With three main venue locations in Tech East, Tech West and Tech South and more than 24 product categories showcasing the hottest tech trends for 2017.

Technology interested consumers can see at the CES 2017 what will be the hottest new products that will be dominating the Holiday shopping season 2017. The hottest Holiday Toy 2017 has already broken cover at the CES 2017 with Lego Boost.

Watch the extensive CES 2017 video reports and interviews from the CES 2017 show floor and read the latest CES 2017 news.