Ford Sync gets smartphone-to-dash projection for navigation apps

Ford has unveiled some new in-dash tech at CES 2017 in the form of a new Sync applink smartphone-to-dash projection system for navigation apps. The new feature allows the driver to project their navigation app directly from the screen of their smartphone to the touchscreen in the dash of their car. The first navigation app to support Ford's new feature is Sygic Car Navigation.

"Ford understands how customers are using their smartphones, so it’s important we offer them more choice in how they connect and control their capabilities in the car," said Don Butler, executive director, Ford Connected Vehicle and Services. "Our new SYNC AppLink mobile navigation capability will help keep drivers’ eyes on the road and their hands on the wheel while using the apps that they love."

To use the new projection system the driver has to pair their smartphone with the vehicle using a USB cable. When that pairing is done control of the app is removed from the smartphone and projected to the vehicle. Ford says that the goal of the tech is to prevent the driver from picking up and using the smartphone and becoming distracted.

Sygic navigation is is available in 200 countries and in 40 languages and has been optimized to work seamlessly with the Sync 3 platform inside Ford cars. AppLink mobile nav capability will launch on 2018 year model cars and trucks.

"Sygic is committed to exploring the boundaries of navigation, a philosophy that directly contributes to our enduring reputation as the leader in navigation for connected cars," said Sygic CEO Michal Štencl. "We look forward to unveiling premium new cutting-edge features and further developments as part of our global relationship with Ford."