 
 

Ford And Amazon Bring Alexa Voice Control Inside The Car

Posted: Jan 5 2017, 5:31am CST | by , in News | CES

 

Ford becomes the first automaker to bring Alexa capability inside the car via Ford Sync 3

Ford has announced at CES 2017 that it has teamed up with Amazon to bring Alexa voice control inside its cars that are using the latest version of Sync 3. Via the new Alexa integration Ford drivers will be able to play and resume audiobooks, order items from Amazon, search and transfer local destinations to the car nav system and more. When Ford owners are at home, they will also be able to use Alexa to remote start, lock, and unlock doors.

Car information will also be available via voice control. "Ford and Amazon are aligned around a vision that your voice should be the primary way to interface with your favorite devices and services," said Don Butler, executive director, Ford Connected Vehicle and Services. "Customers will be able to start their vehicles from home, and manage smart home features while on the road – making life easier."

Alexa integration will roll out in two phases with the first phase launching later this month. That phase will connect your car to your home Alexa device like the Echo, Echo Dot, and Amazon Tap. The second phase is expected to roll out this summer and will give access to Alexa features while driving to help drivers keep eyes on the road.

That phase will allow drivers to ask Alexa to read weather reports, play music, check news, and add items to shopping lists and more. Using the system requires the driver to press the steering wheel voice button and say "Alexa" and what you want to know. Plug-in electric vehicle owners will be able to start or stop the engine, lock doors, check range and status, or check fuel level.

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

