 
 

NVIDIA Shows Off Its BB8 Self-driving Car At CES 2017

Posted: Jan 5 2017, 5:45am CST

 

NVIDIA self-driving car is able to interact with drivers using natural language

One of the things I always liked about the '80s TV show Knight Rider was that KITT was able to talk with Michael and they worked together as a team. NVIDIA seems to have the same thing in mind for its autonomous car called BB8. The car gets its brains from the NVIDIA DRIVE PX 2 self-driving computer. The big feature of BB8 is that it is able to understand and interact with the driver in natural spoken language.

NVIDIA has BB8 at CES 2017 and the car is able to navigate the same sort of roads human drivers travel each day. The demo space where the car is operating has some sections of road with lines and some without. BB8 is able to make smooth detours when a flashing road blocking sign is wheeled into its path.

The heart of the NVIDIA system is the DriveWorks software that works with a deep neural network called PilotNet. NVIDIA says that it has been working on that software over the last 18 months. You can check out the video NVIDIA showed off at CES 2017 below that highlights the BB8 autonomous car.

There are lots of major tech companies working on autonomous vehicle technology today including Google, Apple, and now NVIDIA. Many automakers are also working on autonomous cars with the most notable being Tesla with Model 3 vehicles already possessing autonomous driving tech.

Shane McGlaun

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

