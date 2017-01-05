 
 

Audi And NVIDIA Team To Put Autonomous Car In Road By 2020

Posted: Jan 5 2017, 6:00am CST

 

Partnership will focus on NVIDIA Drive PX AI platform during the first phase

NVIDIA and Audi are ramping up their partnership with the goal of putting a self-driving car on the roads by 2020. That gives the two firms only three years to perfect their self-driving system. NVIDIA says that the first phase of the partnership will focus on the NVIDIA Drive PX AI platform for self-driving cars.

That is the same autonomous vehicle AI that NVIDIA is showing off in its own self-driving car called BB8. "NVIDIA is pioneering the use of deep learning AI to revolutionize transportation," said NVIDIA CEO Jen-Hsun Huang. "Audi's adoption of our DRIVE computing platform for AI cars will accelerate the introduction of next-generation autonomous vehicles, moving us closer to a future of higher driving safety and new mobility services."

During CES 2017 Audi is showing off a Q7 piloted driving concept with passengers able to ride in the back and no one behind the wheel. This Q7 is using the NVIDIA DRiVE PX 2 system and NVIDIA DriveWorks software. PilotNet deep neural network allows the Q7 to recognize and understand a changing environment while driving. It sounds as if the Q7 is using the same demo space that NVIDIA's own BB8 is rolling around.

"Audi drivers know the pinnacle of performance and technology. In our mutual pursuit for safer roads, the partnership between Audi and NVIDIA will expand to deep learning and artificial intelligence to bring higher automation onto the road more quickly," said Audi American President Scott Keogh.

