 
 

Swedish Six-Hour Workday Fails Due To Higher Costs

Posted: Jan 5 2017, 6:11am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Swedish Six-Hour Workday Fails due to Higher Costs
Getty Images
  Sweden's Six Hour Workday turns out to be a Failure due to High Expenses
 

It looks like Sweden’s six hour workday turned out to be a failure due to high expenses.

Swedes who looked forward with glee to a six hour workday were in for some disappointment. The costs of this scheme were too much for it to be feasible or practical.

It took a two year experiment in Sweden where nurses in an old people’s home were given a chance to try on the six hour workday for a change. While the results were on the whole positive, it was too costly to be implemented in reality all over Sweden. 

The nurses felt healthier, didn’t face many sicknesses and also improved in the care they gave to the patients. The government of Sweden however does not have any plans of applying this strategy to any other workplace besides the experimental old people’s home.

To do this an astronomical sum of money would be needed. In fact, help from the national government would be required as well. The experiment involved hiring 17 extra nurses at a cost of $1.3 million.

While the whole thing had a very salubrious effect on the quality of treatment the senior citizens received at the old people’s home, the high costs made it unrealistic in its nature. 

“It’s associated with higher costs, absolutely,” Daniel Bernmar, a local left-wing politician responsible for running the municipality’s elderly care, told Bloomberg. “It’s far too expensive to carry out a general shortening of working hours within a reasonable time frame.”

Sweden generally considers itself to be a welfare state. The trial that took place in Sweden was observed on a global basis by the other nations around the world. Sweden is a model of progress along with other Scandinavian countries. Especially France is looking on with great interest at the experiment.

The 35 hour work week has to go as the latest presidential contender in France has vowed citing the fact that it has caused a lot of damage. While the workday hours in Sweden have undergone a decrease during the past century, reducing the workday hours to six remains a pipe dream.  

Of course, one natural result of the six hour workday will be that unemployment levels will fall. New job creation will be a very real outcome of this experiment were it implemented in reality. More research needs to be done regarding the long term effects of the six hour workday.

This methodology could be a boon for labor-intensive careers. It is definitely a long term solution. As society gets richer, such a program would become something that might just be possible on a real time basis.

