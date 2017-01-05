New NVIDIA Shield TV plays games, streams content, and wraps in Google Assistant

NVIDIA has unveiled a new version of the NVIDIA Shield TV at CES 2017 and the new version has some cool tricks up its sleeves. The new device has a sleeker design and comes with both a remote control for streaming content and a game controller for playing video games. The Shield TV is able to stream content in 4K HDR with three times the performance of any other streaming device on the market.

It supports Amazon video, Netflix, YouTube, Google Play, and VUDU all in 4k resolution. The game library for the Shield had been expanded and will soon count among its offerings Watch Dogs 2, Assassin's Creed Syndicate, For Honor, and lots more. New Ubisoft games will land on the Shield at the same time they land on the PC.

"SHIELD TV is the world's most advanced streamer. It's brilliant 4K HDR quality, hallmark NVIDIA gaming performance and broad access to media content will bring families hours of joy. And with SHIELD's new AI home capability, we can control and interact with content through the magic of artificial intelligence from anywhere in the house," said NVIDIA CEO Jen-Hsun Huang.

In the coming months an expansion for AI will be added integrating the first hands-free Google Assistant on TV. This will turn Shield into a smart home hub able to connect to thousands of smart devices. The new Shield TV will ship later this month and can be pre-ordered now for $199.99, that price includes the controller and remote.

A Shield Pro will be offered later this month featuring a controller, remote with headset jack, and 500GB of storage with pricing unannounced. The Spot mic for Shield will sell for $49.99. Current shield devices will gain these same features via an OTA update later this month.