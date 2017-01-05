 
 

New NVIDIA Shield TV Plays Games, Streams Content, And Wraps In Google Assistant

Posted: Jan 5 2017, 6:16am CST | by , in News | CES

 

New NVIDIA Shield TV plays games, streams content, and wraps in Google Assistant
 

Older NVIDIA SHIELD TVs will get the same features via an update this month

NVIDIA has unveiled a new version of the NVIDIA Shield TV at CES 2017 and the new version has some cool tricks up its sleeves. The new device has a sleeker design and comes with both a remote control for streaming content and a game controller for playing video games. The Shield TV is able to stream content in 4K HDR with three times the performance of any other streaming device on the market.

Don't Miss: Exclusive Video Reports from the CES 2017 Show Floor

It supports Amazon video, Netflix, YouTube, Google Play, and VUDU all in 4k resolution. The game library for the Shield had been expanded and will soon count among its offerings Watch Dogs 2, Assassin's Creed Syndicate, For Honor, and lots more. New Ubisoft games will land on the Shield at the same time they land on the PC.

"SHIELD TV is the world's most advanced streamer. It's brilliant 4K HDR quality, hallmark NVIDIA gaming performance and broad access to media content will bring families hours of joy. And with SHIELD's new AI home capability, we can control and interact with content through the magic of artificial intelligence from anywhere in the house," said NVIDIA CEO Jen-Hsun Huang.

In the coming months an expansion for AI will be added integrating the first hands-free Google Assistant on TV. This will turn Shield into a smart home hub able to connect to thousands of smart devices. The new Shield TV will ship later this month and can be pre-ordered now for $199.99, that price includes the controller and remote.

A Shield Pro will be offered later this month featuring a controller, remote with headset jack, and 500GB of storage with pricing unannounced. The Spot mic for Shield will sell for $49.99. Current shield devices will gain these same features via an OTA update later this month.

Don't Miss the CES 2017 Highlights:

Comments

You May Like

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Audi and NVIDIA team to put Autonomous car in road by 2020

Audi and NVIDIA team to put Autonomous car in road by 2020

16 minutes ago

NVIDIA shows off its BB8 self-driving car at CES 2017

NVIDIA shows off its BB8 self-driving car at CES 2017

31 minutes ago

Ford and Amazon bring Alexa voice control inside the car

Ford and Amazon bring Alexa voice control inside the car

45 minutes ago

Ford Sync gets smartphone-to-dash projection for navigation apps

Ford Sync gets smartphone-to-dash projection for navigation apps

1 hour ago

Swedish Six-Hour Workday Fails due to Higher Costs

Swedish Six-Hour Workday Fails due to Higher Costs

5 minutes ago

Mystery Cosmic Radio Bursts Source Found

Mystery Cosmic Radio Bursts Source Found

42 minutes ago

How to Find a Nintendo NES Classic in Stock in 2017

How to Find a Nintendo NES Classic in Stock in 2017

1 hour ago

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

2 hours ago

Why Major Hurricanes Keep Missing the US?

Why Major Hurricanes Keep Missing the US?

2 hours ago

CES 2017: Lenovo ThinkPad X1, Lenovo Miix 720, Lenovo Legion, Lenovo Legion Y720 and Lenovo Legion Y520 Laptop Unveiled

CES 2017: Lenovo ThinkPad X1, Lenovo Miix 720, Lenovo Legion, Lenovo Legion Y720 and Lenovo Legion Y520 Laptop Unveiled

3 hours ago

China Plans to send 30 Missions into Space in 2017

China Plans to send 30 Missions into Space in 2017

3 hours ago

Hacker CyberZeist Breaches FBI Website: Report

Hacker CyberZeist Breaches FBI Website: Report

3 hours ago

CES 2017: ASUS ProArt PA32U, VivoMini UN65U, MX38VQ and VC66 Unveiled

CES 2017: ASUS ProArt PA32U, VivoMini UN65U, MX38VQ and VC66 Unveiled

3 hours ago

Feral Cats Cover Over 99.8 Percent of Australia

Feral Cats Cover Over 99.8 Percent of Australia

3 hours ago

Apple Confirms $1 Billion Investment in SoftBank

Apple Confirms $1 Billion Investment in SoftBank

3 hours ago


Featured News

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

 
CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order



CES

Audi and NVIDIA team to put Autonomous car in road by 2020

Audi and NVIDIA team to put Autonomous car in road by 2020

16 minutes ago

NVIDIA shows off its BB8 self-driving car at CES 2017

NVIDIA shows off its BB8 self-driving car at CES 2017

31 minutes ago

Ford and Amazon bring Alexa voice control inside the car

Ford and Amazon bring Alexa voice control inside the car

45 minutes ago

Ford Sync gets smartphone-to-dash projection for navigation apps

Ford Sync gets smartphone-to-dash projection for navigation apps

1 hour ago

More CES Stories



Latest News

Swedish Six-Hour Workday Fails due to Higher Costs

Swedish Six-Hour Workday Fails due to Higher Costs

5 minutes ago

Audi and NVIDIA team to put Autonomous car in road by 2020

Audi and NVIDIA team to put Autonomous car in road by 2020

16 minutes ago

NVIDIA shows off its BB8 self-driving car at CES 2017

NVIDIA shows off its BB8 self-driving car at CES 2017

31 minutes ago

Mystery Cosmic Radio Bursts Source Found

Mystery Cosmic Radio Bursts Source Found

42 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.