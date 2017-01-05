 
 

Dementia Risk Higher For People Living Close To Busy Roads

Posted: Jan 5 2017, 7:04am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

  • Living near major traffic linked to higher risk of dementia
 

The proximity to high traffic areas has been linked to higher chances of contracting dementia among the inhabitants of the region.

Individuals living close to high traffic roads tend to face a higher risk of contracting dementia than those living in more peaceful and less polluted surroundings.

Those who were at a distance of 50 meters from the roadways had a seven percent greater chance of contracting dementia than those who lived 300 meters away.

It involved 6.5 million Ontario residents. Their ages ranged from 20 to 85. Living close to busy roads tended to aggravate only dementia and not Parkinson’s or multiple sclerosis though. 

Between 2001 and 2012, there were 243,611 cases of dementia, 31,577 cases of Parkinson’s and 9247 cases of multiple sclerosis in Ontario residents.

A study of over 6.5 million Ontario residents raises public health concerns about the impact of air pollution and noise.

Credit: Public Health Ontario and the Institute for Clinical Evaluative Sciences

The risks associated with busy roadways counted only for the dementia patients. Dementia is still an incurable disease. Yet it seems to develop with rapidity among residents who lived close to noisy roads with a lot of traffic that spouted pollutants.

People live in big cities nowadays and the traffic congestion along with the concomitant pollution may play its part in dementia development. 

The air pollutants can easily get into the bloodstream and lead to inflammation. This in itself is linked to diabetes and CV disease. When these pollutants reach the brain, they cause neurotoxicity. Urban areas have a tendency of becoming more jam-packed as far as vehicles are concerned.

This can have deleterious effects on health. Maybe all this research information will lead to measures to slash pollutants released by vehicular exhaust pipes. Also the residential communities of people could be built further away from busy roads. 

The study was published in the journal The Lancet.

