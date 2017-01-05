Free Weed on Inauguration Day

Adam Eidinger has an opinion about Donald Trump's Inauguration Day, and he's expressing it in the best way he knows how: by offering 4,200 free joints to anyone who is willing to take it.

On Inauguration Day, January 20, Eidinger and other marijuana legalization advocates will hand out 4,200 2-ounce joints to people in Washington's Dupont Circle.

"We're defending our initiative against the federal government because we're concerned that Jeff Sessions will try to overturn our local laws here," he told CNN on Wednesday. "We're being proactive to share marijuana, which is our right, before it's too late. We also want to educate Trump supporters that we can do this legally."

Eidinger founded DCMJ, an organization that works to pass Initiative 71, which has legalized marijuana in Washington for up to 2-ounces. However, it is only legal for it to be gifted, you can't sell it.

Protestors will light their joint on the National Mall four minutes and 20 seconds into Trump's presidency. Of course, it is illegal to do it there, so protestors are facing arrest.

"If they do that on the National Mall, that's up to them," Eidinger warned. "The National Mall is a place for protest. If it smells like marijuana, it's only one person's fault -- and that person is Donald Trump."

For his part, Trump hasn't talked much about marijuana, and Eidinger says that he will call it off if Trump does reach out and talk to him.

"If he's going to listen to us, then we have no choice than to stink up the inauguration with marijuana," he said.

Still, Sessions, Trump's choice for Attorney General, hasn't hidden his feelings about it.

"Good people don't smoke marijuana," the Alabama Republican senator said during a hearing in April. "We need grown-ups in Washington to say marijuana is not the kind of thing that ought to be legalized, it ought not to be minimized, that it is in fact a very real danger."

"I've seen the healing power of the plant," Eidinger said. "I've seen so many people get better with marijuana use, whether it's (multiple sclerosis), or cancer or AIDS. I think it's a great injustice to put people in jail for something so benign and so beneficial."