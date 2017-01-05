 
 

Rare Comet Will Be Visible First Time On Earth This January

Posted: Jan 5 2017, 9:45am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

An artist’s rendition of 2016 WF9 as it passes Jupiter’s orbit inbound toward the sun. Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech
 

NASA detects C/2016 U1 NEOWISE near earth- The massive object will be visible from UK

NASA’s NEOWISE mission found an object last year that’s visible through binoculars when it’s close to earth. NASA's Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer’s detected object is a comet named C/2016 U1 NEOWISE. 

Scientists explained that the celestial body makes dust when it gets near sun, and this response is similar to Comet 67P, and several other comets, according to The Sun.

C/2016 U1 NEOWISE is a 9th comet discovered so far by NEOWISE space observatory on October 21, 2016. NEOWISE scanned the near earth objects that could be a threat to the earth. The mission extended till 2014, and it discovered 99 asteroids with 9 comets.

Scientists declare that C/2016 U1 NEOWISE is a rare comet, and it won’t pass again near earth for thousands of years. Whereas comets like Halley passes by earth after every 75 to 80 years. The comet makes an orbit that is millions of years long that shows its visit may be the first visit inside the solar system.

The sky watchers will be able to see the comet with a pair of binoculars, said Paul Chodas, from NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object (NEO) Studies. But,scientists are not sure if the brightness of the comet would be the same.

Presence of C/2016 U1 NEOWISE may seem a battle between spying an elusive fuzzy low-contrast coma against a brightening twilight sky.  The comet will appear in the southern sky before dawn during the first week of 2017.

In the second week, the comet will be highly bright. Each day, the comet will move south getting close to the sun, and will reach inside Mercury on Jan 14.But, the comet will leave the solar system,following an orbit that lasts for several years.

C/2016 U1 NEOWISE will be a treat for the sky watchers, but it’s not the only comet of 2017, as there would be several other comets in 2017. Famous New Year eve’s comet 45 P will again appear on Feb 11 when it’s close to earth.

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

