Samsung Galaxy S8 Release Date Leaked

We receive Samsung Galaxy S8 rumors every other day. The latest rumor is about the release date. Industry Insiders have hinted the release date to be April 18.

Don't Miss: Latest Science and Medical Discoveries

This date is a bit late as compared to the releases of previous flagships. If we compare, the Samsung Galaxy S7/S7 Edge were released in 2016 on March 11.

Samsung had initially planned to announce the S8 at MWC next month however the company made a change due to the Note 7 issues.

A report has still not been released but we suspect the reason behind the fire was not a faulty battery but was due to a hardware design problem.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 has been changed inside out. The phone will have almost no bezel and the front of the phone will compromise 90% of design.

These changes mean that the production time will increase and that is why the launch has been delayed.