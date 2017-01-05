Amazon to Open Brick and Mortar Store in NYC

Amazon has plans to open up its first physical bookstore in New York City, giving them a total of six brick and mortar stores. The store will be on the edge of Central Park, located at the Time Warner Center.

According to an Amazon spokeswoman, it will open in 2017. They are already looking for a second location, rumored to be in the Hudson Yards area according to the Wall Street Journal.

Amazon, which first started selling books online, opened up its first physical store in 2015 in Seattle. They also have stores in San Diego and Portland with plans for Chicago and the Boston suburb of Dedham.

They have always hinted that there would be more coming, even when other bookstores aren't doing all that well.

“We hope that if this goes well, if customers love it, we’d love to do it in other places,” Amazon Books' head Jennifer Cast said in an interview.

Amazon bookstores are set up a little differently. Like you can see in the photo above, all titles face outward so that customers can browse more easily. There also aren't any prices listed. Customers have to scan the price tags to determine the price, and Prime Members can get discounts.

The store in Seattle, which spans 7,400 square feet and includes about 5,000 books, also showcases Amazon devices, including the popular Kindle e-readers.