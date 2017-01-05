CES:2017 LeEco’s Android-powered Smart Road Bike Is Aimed At HardCore Cyclists

LeEco has something new to offer at the CES 2017. The company makes amazing TV’s, phones car and bikes and now it will show off its high-end bikes. The original Super Bike has not even entered the market yet and its concept has been further refined to give a practical option for serious cyclists. This year vehicles are giving up dynamos and size limitation and coming in a light weight version.

The bikes have seemingly been blandly named as Smart Road Bike and Smart Mountain Bike. These bikes contain LeEcos Android based Bike software which now has the ability to support a small section of third party sensors. Though this sounds exciting the idea of a smart bike still seems to be very weird. The bike has laser emitting lights on the ends of its handle bars.

These lights can give out laser beams to mark out lines three meters away from the rider. This enables other drivers to be cautious and not come too close. The road bike is truly smart because of the Android system. This is able to keep a track of the rider’s speed, distance covered, route and many other metrics. You will see a four inch tablet between the handle bars.

This tablet has a color screen and contains a Snapdragon 410 processor and 4G LTE. This tablet makes a record like any other normal cycling computer would be capable of. This Bike does offer something different. It gives a walkie talkie feature which was also integrated in the Super Bike. In practical usage the tablet responds slower to swipes as compared to a usual flagship phone.

These delays can seem to be a bit distracting and can prove to be a huge problem while biking. However let’s keep our hopes high as this is just a prototype the speed of the system still has a chance of improving. LeEco claims that the new Bike 2.0 OS is less stock Android than before. The custom menu setting have also been altered to be simpler. It will be very easy to switch from online to local music.

You may also tune in to your favorite FM station while riding your bike. LeEco’s representative has announced that the bike has been manufactured from high-end materials. Carbon fiber has been used in the frame, handle bars, seat post and wheels. SRAM has been used in the other parts. The bike is light and simple due to the 1x drive train system. LeEco has given no information on the price of the bike yet. The vehicles will be released in the second quarter of this year.