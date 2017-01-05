 
 

CES:2017 LeEco’s Android-powered Smart Road Bike Is Aimed At HardCore Cyclists

Posted: Jan 5 2017, 11:57am CST | by , in News | CES

 

CES:2017 LeEco’s Android-powered Smart Road Bike Is Aimed At HardCore Cyclists
 

LeEco has something new to offer at the CES 2017. The company makes amazing TV’s, phones car and bikes and now it will show off its high-end bikes. The original Super Bike has not even entered the market yet and its concept has been further refined to give a practical option for serious cyclists. This year vehicles are giving up dynamos and size limitation and coming in a light weight version.

Don't Miss: Latest Science and Medical Discoveries

The bikes have seemingly been blandly named as Smart Road Bike and Smart Mountain Bike. These bikes contain LeEcos Android based Bike software which now has the ability to support a small section of third party sensors. Though this sounds exciting the idea of a smart bike still seems to be very weird. The bike has laser emitting lights on the ends of its handle bars.

These lights can give out laser beams to mark out lines three meters away from the rider. This enables other drivers to be cautious and not come too close. The road bike is truly smart because of the Android system. This is able to keep a track of the rider’s speed, distance covered, route and many other metrics. You will see a four inch tablet between the handle bars.

This tablet has a color screen and contains a Snapdragon 410 processor and 4G LTE. This tablet makes a record like any other normal cycling computer would be capable of. This Bike does offer something different. It gives a walkie talkie feature which was also integrated in the Super Bike. In practical usage the tablet responds slower to swipes as compared to a usual flagship phone.

These delays can seem to be a bit distracting and can prove to be a huge problem while biking. However let’s keep our hopes high as this is just a prototype the speed of the system still has a chance of improving. LeEco claims that the new Bike 2.0 OS is less stock Android than before. The custom menu setting have also been altered to be simpler. It will be very easy to switch from online to local music.

You may also tune in to your favorite FM station while riding your bike. LeEco’s representative has announced that the bike has been manufactured from high-end materials. Carbon fiber has been used in the frame, handle bars, seat post and wheels. SRAM has been used in the other parts. The bike is light and simple due to the 1x drive train system. LeEco has given no information on the price of the bike yet. The vehicles will be released in the second quarter of this year.

Don't Miss the CES 2017 Highlights:

Comments

You May Like

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/32" rel="author">Ahmed Humayun</a>
Ahmed Humayun is a technology journalist bringing you the hottest tech stories of the day.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

CES 2017: The Das Keyboard 5Q Brings Notifications To Fingertips

CES 2017: The Das Keyboard 5Q Brings Notifications To Fingertips

19 minutes ago

New NVIDIA Shield TV plays games, streams content, and wraps in Google Assistant

New NVIDIA Shield TV plays games, streams content, and wraps in Google Assistant

5 hours ago

Audi and NVIDIA team to put Autonomous car in road by 2020

Audi and NVIDIA team to put Autonomous car in road by 2020

5 hours ago

NVIDIA shows off its BB8 self-driving car at CES 2017

NVIDIA shows off its BB8 self-driving car at CES 2017

6 hours ago

Amazon to Open Brick and Mortar Store in NYC

Amazon to Open Brick and Mortar Store in NYC

11 minutes ago

Samsung Galaxy S8 Release Date Leaked

Samsung Galaxy S8 Release Date Leaked

40 minutes ago

The First Alleged Photo Of Samsung S8 Appears

The First Alleged Photo Of Samsung S8 Appears

49 minutes ago

Your Online Streaming TV Options Explained

Your Online Streaming TV Options Explained

52 minutes ago

Icy Ridges Seen on Earth Found on Pluto

Earth Like Icy Ridges Found on Pluto

2 hours ago

Netflix to Stream JonBenét Ramsey Documentary

Netflix to Stream JonBenét Ramsey Documentary

2 hours ago

Rare Comet Will be Visible First Time on Earth This January

Rare Comet Will be Visible First Time on Earth This January

2 hours ago

The Bitcoin is Crashing

The Bitcoin is Crashing

3 hours ago

Dust Avalanche Exposes Subsurface Materials on Martian Slope

Dust Avalanche Exposes Subsurface Materials on Martian Slope

3 hours ago

Where are the Legendary Birds in Pokemon Go?

Where are the Legendary Birds in Pokemon Go?

3 hours ago

Free Weed on Inauguration Day

Free Weed on Inauguration Day

3 hours ago


Featured News

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

 
CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order



CES

CES 2017: The Das Keyboard 5Q Brings Notifications To Fingertips

CES 2017: The Das Keyboard 5Q Brings Notifications To Fingertips

19 minutes ago

New NVIDIA Shield TV plays games, streams content, and wraps in Google Assistant

New NVIDIA Shield TV plays games, streams content, and wraps in Google Assistant

5 hours ago

Audi and NVIDIA team to put Autonomous car in road by 2020

Audi and NVIDIA team to put Autonomous car in road by 2020

5 hours ago

NVIDIA shows off its BB8 self-driving car at CES 2017

NVIDIA shows off its BB8 self-driving car at CES 2017

6 hours ago

More CES Stories



Latest News

Amazon to Open Brick and Mortar Store in NYC

Amazon to Open Brick and Mortar Store in NYC

11 minutes ago

CES 2017: The Das Keyboard 5Q Brings Notifications To Fingertips

CES 2017: The Das Keyboard 5Q Brings Notifications To Fingertips

19 minutes ago

Samsung Galaxy S8 Release Date Leaked

Samsung Galaxy S8 Release Date Leaked

40 minutes ago

The First Alleged Photo Of Samsung S8 Appears

The First Alleged Photo Of Samsung S8 Appears

49 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.