 
 

CES:2017 Klipsch Heritage Headphones Are A Combination Of Leather , Wood And Quality Sound

CES:2017 Klipsch Heritage Headphones Are A combination Of Leather , Wood And Quality Sound
 

Headphones have a lot similarity in their features and functionality. The differentiating factors sometimes happen to be comfort and the overall design. Klipsch has aimed to do all this with its Heritage Line.

These headphones make use of copper, leather and wood. The headphones have been designed to give a high-end look. The company is claiming to provide audiophile-grade sound quality. Extra attention will be given to clarity and more subtle audio details.

The headphones are able to work like free standing speakers rather than regular plastic headphones. This has been made possible through the Biocellulose drivers and free-edge diaphragms.

The com-any says that wireless and noise cancelling versions are on its way. The company hasn’t given out any price yet but we might see a tag when we go out to see them this week.

