CES 2017: LG Smart InstaView Fridge Features Amazon's Alexa Voice Control

Posted: Jan 5 2017, 1:13pm CST | by , Updated: Jan 5 2017, 1:18pm CST, in News | CES

 

  • LEG exhibits its new smart refrigerator powered by Amazon’s Alexa at CES 2017

LG Smart InstaView Refrigerators Offer Intuitive Control, Home Management, Bringing New Meaning to Kitchen as “Heart of the Home”

LG Electronics has developed a new refrigerator named Smart InstaView™ that includes Amazon’s Alexa Voice Service and powered by LG’s own webOS smart platform.

Don't Miss: Hottest CES 2017 Announcements

LG displayed this new machine at CES event 2017. The refrigerator has29-inch touch LCD display, that becomes transparent with two screen knocks, and becomes visible without opening the door.

With this webOS, the consumers can explore Wi-Fi enabled features available in the refrigerator. The features also develop afood management system all available on the front of the fridge door.

A personal assistance is provided to the user by Amazon’s Alexa Voice Service. The system will help users find recipes, will play music and the user could also place grocery orders to Amazon.

Alexa has more than 6000 features, including smart home, setting kitchen timers, requesting for car service, and also checks the weather. You can get all services by your voice. Tasks like cooking and planning are also provided by Alexa.

Other than Amazon’s features, LG Smart InstaView refrigerator also includes several other features. The users can display different stickers on the screen with the smart tag menu.

The tags would show which foods or items are stored with their expiration date. You can also display memos or to-do- list on the screen. You can check refrigerator’s interior with a 2.0 megapixel panoramic super-wide-lens camera that takes images from different angles.

The machine along with Amazon features would be a great experience for the users, said Song Dae-Hyun, president of LG Electronics and Home Appliance & Air Solutions Company. 

As families spend most of time in the kitchens, so now they can enjoy new features using their voices, stated Mike George, vice president, Amazon Alexa.

CES visitors are welcome to see LG’s Smart InstaView Refrigerator, and the company’s full 2017 product lineup at LG’s booth in the Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall #11100 from Jan. 5-8.

