"Girl Meets World" Has Come To An End

Just a week after Rider Strong announced it on his podcast, Disney has announced that its Boy Meets World spinoff, Girl Meets World, has ben canceled. The sequel series will end after its third season.
The season finale, entitled “Girl Meets Goodbye”, will also have a Boy Meets World reunion with Strong, Ben Savage, William Daniels, Will Friedle, Anthony Tyler Quinn, Lee Norris, Danny McNulty, William Russ, and Betsy Randle all showing up at some point, according to Deadline.
“Disney Channel will present the series finale of “Girl Meets World” on FRIDAY, JANUARY 20 (6:00 p.m. EST). In the episode, “Girl Meets Goodbye,” the Matthews family contemplates a life-changing decision,” the network said in a statement. “We are proud that for over 70 episodes, Michael Jacobs, April Kelly and the talented creative team, cast and crew entertained viewers with an authentic and heartfelt look at navigating adolescence.”
It is with incredible pride in our work and complete sadness that things end, that I report to this wonderful audience that our show is over— Girl Meets Writers (@GMWWriters) January 5, 2017
I just officially got the call, and would like to thank this audience for its incredible love and loyalty. Please watch our January episodes— Girl Meets Writers (@GMWWriters) January 5, 2017
We leave you with three incredible souvenirs of a show we couldn't be more proud of. As I look back I can tell you with absolute certainty -— Girl Meets Writers (@GMWWriters) January 5, 2017
After the official announcement, the cast also took to Twitter and Instagram:
pic.twitter.com/fhBGWocyMX— Rowan Blanchard (@RowanBlanchard) January 5, 2017
The last time I had in n out burger and didn't eat it, I had just been cast in a show called girl meets world! Tonight I sit here and I can't eat my in n out burger because life comes full circle. We speak in the language of love, heartbreak, friendship, family, sadness, and laughter. Wherever we are in the world, whatever we believe in, whoever we love, we all speak that language. We had the privilege of growing up in front of your eyes. The privilege of teaching the lessons we were learning ourselves and beyond that. To the family that was created on our set, between the cast and crew, thank you for giving us the ability to make mistakes and to grow. I felt so safe in that bay window. People thought it was weird that I was excited to go to work. People thought it was weird that we really did and still do love each other. That's a rare entity, we hold that tight. Thank you Disney for giving this show and these characters the chance to see the light of day. I know I feel very lucky to have given life to Maya hart. MJ- without you I wouldn't know most of what I do. I also probably would have never had 2 paint fights in my lifetime. We live in an intricate world. We can be adversaries whilst being allies. To everyone that watched our show and felt something, thank you. To everyone that grew up watching Boy Meets World and decided to give our story for a new generation a chance, thank you. And to the little girls reading this, You can do whatever you put your mind to. You're gonna meet the world now, and I think you'll love it. "There is no end. There is no beginning. There is only the infinite passion of life." - Fellini
I tip my glass to the cast and crew of GMW. You did us proud. I love you all. https://t.co/VSh4iniLy6— Will Friedle (@willfriedle) January 5, 2017
