"Girl Meets World" Has Come To An End

Just a week after Rider Strong announced it on his podcast, Disney has announced that its Boy Meets World spinoff, Girl Meets World, has ben canceled. The sequel series will end after its third season.

Don't Miss: The Hottest CES 2017 Highlights

The season finale, entitled “Girl Meets Goodbye”, will also have a Boy Meets World reunion with Strong, Ben Savage, William Daniels, Will Friedle, Anthony Tyler Quinn, Lee Norris, Danny McNulty, William Russ, and Betsy Randle all showing up at some point, according to Deadline.

“Disney Channel will present the series finale of “Girl Meets World” on FRIDAY, JANUARY 20 (6:00 p.m. EST). In the episode, “Girl Meets Goodbye,” the Matthews family contemplates a life-changing decision,” the network said in a statement. “We are proud that for over 70 episodes, Michael Jacobs, April Kelly and the talented creative team, cast and crew entertained viewers with an authentic and heartfelt look at navigating adolescence.”

It is with incredible pride in our work and complete sadness that things end, that I report to this wonderful audience that our show is over— Girl Meets Writers (@GMWWriters) January 5, 2017

I just officially got the call, and would like to thank this audience for its incredible love and loyalty. Please watch our January episodes— Girl Meets Writers (@GMWWriters) January 5, 2017

We leave you with three incredible souvenirs of a show we couldn't be more proud of. As I look back I can tell you with absolute certainty -— Girl Meets Writers (@GMWWriters) January 5, 2017

After the official announcement, the cast also took to Twitter and Instagram:

I tip my glass to the cast and crew of GMW. You did us proud. I love you all. https://t.co/VSh4iniLy6— Will Friedle (@willfriedle) January 5, 2017

For more information make sure to check out our guide to the TV shows that have been renewed and others that have been canceled.