CES 2017: Misfit Launches First Touchscreen Smartwatch Vapor

Fossil Group announced today at CES 2017 that it will double its wearables production to an unmatched 300 new products and add new brands in 2017. Fossil Group's CES 2017 wearables products include touchscreen smartwatches, hybrid smartwatches and activity trackers, underscoring its commitment to innovate with a fashion-first approach.

"Customers crave connectivity that doesn't compromise style. We're creating more options to seamlessly integrate desired tech features into our customers' style and lifestyle," said Greg McKelvey, chief strategy and digital officer, Fossil Group.

"Fossil Group's design, scale, speed to market and unrivaled portfolio of fashion brands, coupled with our cloud and app platform, and tech and hardware innovation, have pulled us ahead of the wearables pack."

In 2016, Fossil Group launched more than 140 wearables across Chaps, Diesel, Emporio Armani, Fossil, kate spade new york, Michael Kors, Misfit and Skagen brands throughout 40 countries and in 20 languages.

What is Misfit?

Fossil Group's brand Misfit develops design-forward wearables, including Shine 2, Ray, and Phase. Misfit products are available at misfit.com and electronic and fashion retailers worldwide.

Misfit Vapor Smartwatch

Misfit announced its first touch screen smartwatch today at CES 2017. The smartwatch has features like, sleep, fitness, GPS and heart rate tracking. The watch also has built in standalone music. Misfit considers Vapor the most advanced wearable gadget.

Vapor has1.39” full round AMOLED display, with a bright color palette in 326 pixels per inch. Misfit Vapor also has an accelerometer, altimeter, gyroscope, and microphone that provide high quality apps, like fitness tracking direct to the wrist.

Now people don’t have to use their smartphone while working out, as they can use blue tooth headphones to listen to music through Misfit Vapor. The touch screen allows a user browse the watch menu and apps.

Misfit Vapor includes Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, 4GB of memory, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi connectivity. The gadget has USB port for charging that can connect with a magnetic charging cradle. The battery charging can last for two days. Misfit Vapor is waterproof, as well as swim proof to 50 meters.

Vapor has 44 mm stainless steel upper casing in Black or Rose Gold. The rear case is hand polished stainless steel that contains a dual-injected poly-carbonate heart-rate sensor. A variety of straps come up with Vapor, and the gadget will be available for sale at $199 on misfit.com at the end of 2017.

Misfit Vapor offers several customizable options to its users. The wearable has advanced software that creates a great user experience, said Preston Moxcey, General Manager of Misfit.

Misfit developed a variety in wrist worn wearable, including activity trackers with Shine 2 and Ray, a hybrid smartwatch with Phase, and a touchscreen smartwatch with Vapor.

The products like Misfit Phase Hybrid Smartwatch and advanced Misfit Shine 2 and Ray featuring lime and lilac for spring, are displayed at International CES, 2017 at the Sands Expo #43825. In 2017, Misfit will also exhibit as part of Fossil Group’s new multi-brand exhibition space located in Tech West.

"For more than 30 years, our products have set the category's standard in fashion design. Now as we apply that same design-first focus to wearables, the feedback we're getting from customers and retail partners is to keep bringing them more of it," added McKelvey.

"In particular, the success of our hybrid smartwatches has proven that our consumers want a balance of function and fashion. We've effectively filled that gap in the market. Hybrids pack the power needed to efficiently accomplish daily tasks in a beautifully-crafted timepiece."

CES 2017 visitors can view Fossil Group's hybrids and other wearables from Armani Exchange, Diesel, Emporio Armani, Fossil, kate spade new york, Misfit, Michael Kors, and Skagen at Tech West-Sands Expo booths 43825 and 44025 in the Las Vegas Convention Center from Jan. 5-8.