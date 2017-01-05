 
 

LG Signature OLED TV W Series Unveiled At CES 2017

Posted: Jan 5 2017, 1:49pm CST | by , in News | CES

 

LG Signature OLED TV W Series Unveiled at CES 2017
  • Featuring Picture-on-Wall Design, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Color Science Expertise by Technicolor, Most Premium OLED TV Delivers Unrivaled Home Cinema Experience

Gallery

6 images
LG Signature OLED TV W Series Unveiled at CES 2017
LG Signature OLED TV W Series Unveiled at CES 2017
LG Signature OLED TV W Series Unveiled at CES 2017
 

LG Introduces LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W lineup as the pinnacle of its new lineup of flat-panel TVs at CES 2017. This new lineup includes a total of ten different models.

LG Electronics launched its new product at CES2017 in Las Vegas, on Jan 4, 2017. LG SIGNATURE OLED TV is another new product introduced by LG. The TV has features like Dolby Vision™ and Dolby Atmos sound. It has ten models of which 77-inch LG SIGNATURE OLED TV became prominent at CES 2017. The product also won an award. The models including 77/65W7, 77/65G7, 65/55E7, 65/55C7 and 65/55B7 will produce awesome images.

Don't Miss: The Hottest CES 2017 Highlights

LG’s 2017 OLED TVs is slim with C7 and B7 series, Picture-on-Glass design of the E7 and G7 series and the unique Picture-on-Wall design of the newest W7 series.

LGs philosophy less is more completely applies to this new TV model. Its OLED panel is 2.57 mm thin ina 65 inch model that you can mount on wall with magnetic brackets. The model will more create an illusion of looking out of the window instead of watching TV. 

The TV has ULTRA Luminance technology that creates high quality brightness. Dolby Atmos provide high quality sound to the viewers, isolating each sound. This is the first TV so far offering Dolby Atmos, and, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos create a great product

The W7 series and all LG 2017 OLED TVs have HDR that creates high quality picture. All of LG’s 2017 OLED TVs support the full palette of HDR formats, including Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma). LG is working with Amazon, Netflix and Vudu to provide high quality material to the user.

You can see the qualities of HDR content on LG’s OLED TVs, HLG programming from DIRECTV, Dolby Vision content from Netflix and HDR10 titles from Amazon Prime Video will be featured at LG’s booth at CES.

Color technology like Technicolor is used in this LG TV, and it’s the same technology that’s used in Hollywood productions. A combination of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos into newest LG OLED products will let viewers see the magic of the cinema and experience their favorite movies with their original clarity, depth and imagination intact,” said Brian Kwon, president and CEO of LG’s Home Entertainment Company.

“With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos integrated tightly into our newest OLED products, viewers will be able to recapture the magic of the cinema and experience their favorite movies with their original clarity, depth and imagination intact,” said Brian Kwon, president and CEO of LG’s Home Entertainment Company.

“The stunning new TVs on display at CES this week demonstrate our commitment to innovation and leadership in OLED and the premium TV market globally.”

You can see LG’s newest generation of OLED TVs including LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W lineup at CES 2017 from Jan. 5-8 in Booth #11100 in Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Gallery

6 images
LG Signature OLED TV W Series Unveiled at CES 2017
LG Signature OLED TV W Series Unveiled at CES 2017
LG Signature OLED TV W Series Unveiled at CES 2017

Don't Miss the CES 2017 Highlights:

Comments

You May Like

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

CES 2017: Misfit Launches First Touchscreen Smartwatch Vapor

CES 2017: Misfit Launches First Touchscreen Smartwatch Vapor

15 minutes ago

CES 2017: LG Smart InstaView Fridge Features Amazon&#039;s Alexa Voice Control

CES 2017: LG Smart InstaView Fridge Features Amazon's Alexa Voice Control

36 minutes ago

CES:2017 Klipsch Heritage Headphones Are A combination Of Leather , Wood And Quality Sound

CES:2017 Klipsch Heritage Headphones Are A combination Of Leather , Wood And Quality Sound

1 hour ago

CES:2017 LeEco’s Android-powered Smart Road Bike Is Aimed At HardCore Cyclists

CES:2017 LeEco’s Android-powered Smart Road Bike Is Aimed At HardCore Cyclists

1 hour ago

&quot;Girl Meets World&quot; Has Come to An End

"Girl Meets World" Has Come to An End

19 minutes ago

280 Million-Year-Old-Fossil Reveals How Ghost Sharks Evolved

280 Million-Year-Old-Fossil Reveals How Ghost Sharks Evolved

55 minutes ago

Billy Graham&#039;s Funeral and the Mandela Effect - What is the Truth?

Billy Graham's Funeral and the Mandela Effect - What is the Truth?

1 hour ago

Amazon to Open Brick and Mortar Store in NYC

Amazon to Open Brick and Mortar Store in NYC

2 hours ago

CES 2017: The Das Keyboard 5Q Brings Notifications To Fingertips

CES 2017: The Das Keyboard 5Q Brings Notifications To Fingertips

2 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy S8 Release Date Leaked

Samsung Galaxy S8 Release Date Leaked

2 hours ago

The First Alleged Photo Of Samsung S8 Appears

The First Alleged Photo Of Samsung S8 Appears

2 hours ago

Your Online Streaming TV Options Explained

Your Online Streaming TV Options Explained

2 hours ago

Icy Ridges Seen on Earth Found on Pluto

Earth Like Icy Ridges Found on Pluto

3 hours ago

Netflix to Stream JonBenét Ramsey Documentary

Netflix to Stream JonBenét Ramsey Documentary

4 hours ago

Rare Comet Will be Visible First Time on Earth This January

Rare Comet Will be Visible First Time on Earth This January

4 hours ago


Featured News

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

 
CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order



CES

CES 2017: Misfit Launches First Touchscreen Smartwatch Vapor

CES 2017: Misfit Launches First Touchscreen Smartwatch Vapor

15 minutes ago

CES 2017: LG Smart InstaView Fridge Features Amazon&#039;s Alexa Voice Control

CES 2017: LG Smart InstaView Fridge Features Amazon's Alexa Voice Control

36 minutes ago

CES:2017 Klipsch Heritage Headphones Are A combination Of Leather , Wood And Quality Sound

CES:2017 Klipsch Heritage Headphones Are A combination Of Leather , Wood And Quality Sound

1 hour ago

CES:2017 LeEco’s Android-powered Smart Road Bike Is Aimed At HardCore Cyclists

CES:2017 LeEco’s Android-powered Smart Road Bike Is Aimed At HardCore Cyclists

1 hour ago

More CES Stories



Latest News

CES 2017: Misfit Launches First Touchscreen Smartwatch Vapor

CES 2017: Misfit Launches First Touchscreen Smartwatch Vapor

15 minutes ago

&quot;Girl Meets World&quot; Has Come to An End

"Girl Meets World" Has Come to An End

19 minutes ago

CES 2017: LG Smart InstaView Fridge Features Amazon&#039;s Alexa Voice Control

CES 2017: LG Smart InstaView Fridge Features Amazon's Alexa Voice Control

36 minutes ago

280 Million-Year-Old-Fossil Reveals How Ghost Sharks Evolved

280 Million-Year-Old-Fossil Reveals How Ghost Sharks Evolved

55 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.