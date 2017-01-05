LG Signature OLED TV W Series Unveiled at CES 2017

LG Electronics launched its new product at CES2017 in Las Vegas, on Jan 4, 2017. LG SIGNATURE OLED TV is another new product introduced by LG. The TV has features like Dolby Vision™ and Dolby Atmos sound. It has ten models of which 77-inch LG SIGNATURE OLED TV became prominent at CES 2017. The product also won an award. The models including 77/65W7, 77/65G7, 65/55E7, 65/55C7 and 65/55B7 will produce awesome images.

LG’s 2017 OLED TVs is slim with C7 and B7 series, Picture-on-Glass design of the E7 and G7 series and the unique Picture-on-Wall design of the newest W7 series.

LGs philosophy less is more completely applies to this new TV model. Its OLED panel is 2.57 mm thin ina 65 inch model that you can mount on wall with magnetic brackets. The model will more create an illusion of looking out of the window instead of watching TV.

The TV has ULTRA Luminance technology that creates high quality brightness. Dolby Atmos provide high quality sound to the viewers, isolating each sound. This is the first TV so far offering Dolby Atmos, and, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos create a great product

The W7 series and all LG 2017 OLED TVs have HDR that creates high quality picture. All of LG’s 2017 OLED TVs support the full palette of HDR formats, including Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma). LG is working with Amazon, Netflix and Vudu to provide high quality material to the user.

You can see the qualities of HDR content on LG’s OLED TVs, HLG programming from DIRECTV, Dolby Vision content from Netflix and HDR10 titles from Amazon Prime Video will be featured at LG’s booth at CES.

“With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos integrated tightly into our newest OLED products, viewers will be able to recapture the magic of the cinema and experience their favorite movies with their original clarity, depth and imagination intact,” said Brian Kwon, president and CEO of LG’s Home Entertainment Company.

“The stunning new TVs on display at CES this week demonstrate our commitment to innovation and leadership in OLED and the premium TV market globally.”

You can see LG’s newest generation of OLED TVs including LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W lineup at CES 2017 from Jan. 5-8 in Booth #11100 in Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.