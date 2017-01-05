 
 

A Charmed Reboot Is In The Works

Posted: Jan 5 2017, 4:10pm CST | by , in News | Latest TV News

 

A Charmed Reboot is in the Works
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

The trend of rebooting TV shows is continuing, and this time it will be Charmed that gets the green light. The CW has ordered a pilot script for a reboot of The WB series that had all of us tuning in from 1998 to 2006. Per E! News, it will come from Jane the Virgin executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman

Don't Miss: Hottest CES 2017 Announcements

The reboot will feature a new cast and will be about three witches who come together to fight against evil and women's rights. It will take place in a New England town in 1976. 

The story will come from Jessica O'Toole, Amy Rardin and Snyder Urman with O'Toole and Rardin also working on the script.

Of course, the original Charmed foursome, Alyssa Milano, Holly Marie Combs, Shannen Doherty, and Rose McGowan, already took to Twitter to react, saying "We wish them well." Milano also took to Twitter. "#Charmed fans! There are no fans like you. You're the best of the best," she said.

There have been rumors of a reboot for some time, and many of the ladies above wanted to come back. The thought was that it would be based on the comic book series about the Halliwell sister.

There are conflicting reports at this time about what the reboot will be. Some people are calling it a "reimagining" while others call it a "prequel" to the series. Whatever it is, it will follow three women through various stages of their lives. Another rumor says that a Paige-character will be there.

Are you looking forward to a new Charmed?

Don't Miss the CES 2017 Highlights:

Comments

You May Like

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/46" rel="author">Noel Diem</a>
Noel passion is to write about geek culture.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

&quot;Girl Meets World&quot; Has Come to An End

"Girl Meets World" Has Come to An End

2 hours ago

Your Online Streaming TV Options Explained

Your Online Streaming TV Options Explained

5 hours ago

Coming to and Leaving Netflix in January

Coming to and Leaving Netflix in January

1 week ago, 9:55am CST

TV Shows Cancelled or Renewed in 2016

TV Shows Cancelled or Renewed in 2016

Dec 27 2016, 5:02pm CST

LG Signature OLED TV W Series Unveiled at CES 2017

LG Signature OLED TV W Series Unveiled at CES 2017

2 hours ago

CES 2017: Misfit Launches First Touchscreen Smartwatch Vapor

CES 2017: Misfit Launches First Touchscreen Smartwatch Vapor

2 hours ago

CES 2017: LG Smart InstaView Fridge Features Amazon&#039;s Alexa Voice Control

CES 2017: LG Smart InstaView Fridge Features Amazon's Alexa Voice Control

2 hours ago

280 Million-Year-Old-Fossil Reveals How Ghost Sharks Evolved

280 Million-Year-Old-Fossil Reveals How Ghost Sharks Evolved

3 hours ago

Billy Graham&#039;s Funeral and the Mandela Effect - What is the Truth?

Billy Graham's Funeral and the Mandela Effect - What is the Truth?

3 hours ago

CES:2017 Klipsch Heritage Headphones Are A combination Of Leather , Wood And Quality Sound

CES:2017 Klipsch Heritage Headphones Are A combination Of Leather , Wood And Quality Sound

4 hours ago

CES:2017 LeEco’s Android-powered Smart Road Bike Is Aimed At HardCore Cyclists

CES:2017 LeEco’s Android-powered Smart Road Bike Is Aimed At HardCore Cyclists

4 hours ago

Amazon to Open Brick and Mortar Store in NYC

Amazon to Open Brick and Mortar Store in NYC

4 hours ago

CES 2017: The Das Keyboard 5Q Brings Notifications To Fingertips

CES 2017: The Das Keyboard 5Q Brings Notifications To Fingertips

4 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy S8 Release Date Leaked

Samsung Galaxy S8 Release Date Leaked

4 hours ago

The First Alleged Photo Of Samsung S8 Appears

The First Alleged Photo Of Samsung S8 Appears

5 hours ago


Featured News

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

 
CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order



Latest TV News

&quot;Girl Meets World&quot; Has Come to An End

"Girl Meets World" Has Come to An End

2 hours ago

Your Online Streaming TV Options Explained

Your Online Streaming TV Options Explained

5 hours ago

Coming to and Leaving Netflix in January

Coming to and Leaving Netflix in January

1 week ago, 9:55am CST

TV Shows Cancelled or Renewed in 2016

TV Shows Cancelled or Renewed in 2016

Dec 27 2016, 5:02pm CST

More Latest TV News Stories



Latest News

LG Signature OLED TV W Series Unveiled at CES 2017

LG Signature OLED TV W Series Unveiled at CES 2017

2 hours ago

CES 2017: Misfit Launches First Touchscreen Smartwatch Vapor

CES 2017: Misfit Launches First Touchscreen Smartwatch Vapor

2 hours ago

&quot;Girl Meets World&quot; Has Come to An End

"Girl Meets World" Has Come to An End

2 hours ago

CES 2017: LG Smart InstaView Fridge Features Amazon&#039;s Alexa Voice Control

CES 2017: LG Smart InstaView Fridge Features Amazon's Alexa Voice Control

2 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.