A Charmed Reboot is in the Works

The trend of rebooting TV shows is continuing, and this time it will be Charmed that gets the green light. The CW has ordered a pilot script for a reboot of The WB series that had all of us tuning in from 1998 to 2006. Per E! News, it will come from Jane the Virgin executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman

The reboot will feature a new cast and will be about three witches who come together to fight against evil and women's rights. It will take place in a New England town in 1976.

The story will come from Jessica O'Toole, Amy Rardin and Snyder Urman with O'Toole and Rardin also working on the script.

Of course, the original Charmed foursome, Alyssa Milano, Holly Marie Combs, Shannen Doherty, and Rose McGowan, already took to Twitter to react, saying "We wish them well." Milano also took to Twitter. "#Charmed fans! There are no fans like you. You're the best of the best," she said.

There have been rumors of a reboot for some time, and many of the ladies above wanted to come back. The thought was that it would be based on the comic book series about the Halliwell sister.

There are conflicting reports at this time about what the reboot will be. Some people are calling it a "reimagining" while others call it a "prequel" to the series. Whatever it is, it will follow three women through various stages of their lives. Another rumor says that a Paige-character will be there.

Are you looking forward to a new Charmed?