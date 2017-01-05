Conan Gets Downsized on TBS

TBS has announced that they will be reworking Conan, Conan O'Brien's late-night talk show, into a different, weekly format. Turner CEO John Martin broke the news to The Wrap at CES last night. The show has been struggling in the ratings lately when going against other shows, especially in the political world we live in today. The hope is that a weekly offering will make it stand out.

Conan, which premiered on TBS ins 2010 after O'Brien's stint hosting The Tonight Show. His brand of humor has been a staple on light night, but it has never been a leader. Still, the ratings keep falling.

The show has had success in "special" episodes where O'Brien goes abroad to places like Cuba and South Korea. The thought is that the market is too crowded. Fewer episodes have proven to be a success for Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, which repeatedly edged out The Daily Show in the ratings during election season and earned an Emmy nomination.

Conan's online segments are stronger than ever, pulling in millions of viewers each week. It may be that fewer episodes on television and a bigger presence online will be a blessing, as it will let Conan flex his comedy muscles even more.