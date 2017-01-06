Razer Project Valerie packs three displays into a 17-inch gaming laptop form factor

Project Valerie is the world's first triple display laptop and it was shown off by Razer this week. This is the laptop you've been looking for if you are a mobile gamer or if you just need to be able to work from a laptop when on the road. The big issue I have always had working from a laptop is that I am used to either very large and high resolution screens that allow me to get multiple websites/apps open at the same time without scrolling or using multiple monitors. When I have to work from a laptop that means lots of switching windows and scrolling back and forth.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Ads

With Project Valerie no window switching would need to be done. Project Valerie has three 17.3-inch 4K screens giving it a total resolution of 11520 x 2160. The power to run all that graphics goodness comes from an NVIDIA GTX 1080 GPU that supports NVIDIA Surround View. As I outlined in my scenario of dislike for working from a laptop, these three monitors are also great for productivity.

Razer says that you can use all three screens as one for productivity tasks or you can use them as independent screens each having their own content shown as you work. The three monitors are connected to the main laptop with the two side units featuring aluminum hinges for durability. When deployed the hinges lock into place in seconds making the monitors easy to use.

One of the coolest things about Project Valerie is that it has roughly the same profile as a traditional 17-inch gaming notebook and is only about a quarter inch thicker than the Razer Blade Pro. Razer hasn't given up any other details on hardware or specs of the notebook. We also don't know when it will go into production or how much it will cost. I'm expecting a massive price tag with three 4K screens onboard.