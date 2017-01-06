 
 

Razer Project Valerie Packs Three Displays Into A 17-inch Gaming Laptop Form Factor

Posted: Jan 6 2017, 5:10am CST | by , in News | CES

 

Razer Project Valerie packs three displays into a 17-inch gaming laptop form factor

Gallery

3 images
Razer Project Valerie packs three displays into a 17-inch gaming laptop form factor
Razer Project Valerie packs three displays into a 17-inch gaming laptop form factor
Razer Project Valerie packs three displays into a 17-inch gaming laptop form factor
 

Project Valerie rocks three 4K screens and support for surround gaming

Project Valerie is the world's first triple display laptop and it was shown off by Razer this week. This is the laptop you've been looking for if you are a mobile gamer or if you just need to be able to work from a laptop when on the road. The big issue I have always had working from a laptop is that I am used to either very large and high resolution screens that allow me to get multiple websites/apps open at the same time without scrolling or using multiple monitors. When I have to work from a laptop that means lots of switching windows and scrolling back and forth.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Ads

With Project Valerie no window switching would need to be done. Project Valerie has three 17.3-inch 4K screens giving it a total resolution of 11520 x 2160. The power to run all that graphics goodness comes from an NVIDIA GTX 1080 GPU that supports NVIDIA Surround View. As I outlined in my scenario of dislike for working from a laptop, these three monitors are also great for productivity.

Razer says that you can use all three screens as one for productivity tasks or you can use them as independent screens each having their own content shown as you work. The three monitors are connected to the main laptop with the two side units featuring aluminum hinges for durability. When deployed the hinges lock into place in seconds making the monitors easy to use.

One of the coolest things about Project Valerie is that it has roughly the same profile as a traditional 17-inch gaming notebook and is only about a quarter inch thicker than the Razer Blade Pro. Razer hasn't given up any other details on hardware or specs of the notebook. We also don't know when it will go into production or how much it will cost. I'm expecting a massive price tag with three 4K screens onboard.

Gallery

3 images
Razer Project Valerie packs three displays into a 17-inch gaming laptop form factor
Razer Project Valerie packs three displays into a 17-inch gaming laptop form factor
Razer Project Valerie packs three displays into a 17-inch gaming laptop form factor

Don't Miss the CES 2017 Highlights:

Comments

You May Like

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

HiAR AR smart glasses are powered by Snapdragon 820 CPU

HiAR AR smart glasses are powered by Snapdragon 820 CPU

9 minutes ago

Nabi Aristotle connected kids room platform and camera debuts at CES 2017

Nabi Aristotle connected kids room platform and camera debuts at CES 2017

23 minutes ago

LG Signature OLED TV W packs 4K HDR into a 65-inch screen

LG Signature OLED TV W packs 4K HDR into a 65-inch screen

40 minutes ago

LG Signature OLED TV W Series Unveiled at CES 2017

LG Signature OLED TV W Series Unveiled at CES 2017

16 hours ago, 1:49pm CST

NASA Finds Millions Of Black Holes in Deepest X-Ray Image

NASA Finds Millions Of Black Holes in Deepest X-Ray Image

13 minutes ago

Global Warming Pause Never Existed

Global Warming Pause Never Existed

56 minutes ago

Courtesy MMTUM Inc.

Oleum Vera Introduces DIY Organic Hair Care Kit

10 hours ago

Conan Gets Downsized on TBS

Conan Gets Downsized on TBS

13 hours ago, 5:05pm CST

A Charmed Reboot is in the Works

A Charmed Reboot is in the Works

14 hours ago, 4:10pm CST

CES 2017: Misfit Launches First Touchscreen Smartwatch Vapor

CES 2017: Misfit Launches First Touchscreen Smartwatch Vapor

16 hours ago, 1:35pm CST

&quot;Girl Meets World&quot; Has Come to An End

"Girl Meets World" Has Come to An End

16 hours ago, 1:30pm CST

CES 2017: LG Smart InstaView Fridge Features Amazon&#039;s Alexa Voice Control

CES 2017: LG Smart InstaView Fridge Features Amazon's Alexa Voice Control

16 hours ago, 1:13pm CST

280 Million-Year-Old-Fossil Reveals How Ghost Sharks Evolved

280 Million-Year-Old-Fossil Reveals How Ghost Sharks Evolved

17 hours ago, 12:54pm CST

Billy Graham&#039;s Funeral and the Mandela Effect - What is the Truth?

Billy Graham's Funeral and the Mandela Effect - What is the Truth?

17 hours ago, 12:21pm CST

CES:2017 Klipsch Heritage Headphones Are A combination Of Leather , Wood And Quality Sound

CES: 2017 Klipsch Heritage Headphones, A combination of Leather, Wood and Quality Sound

18 hours ago, 12:07pm CST


Featured News

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

 
CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order



CES

HiAR AR smart glasses are powered by Snapdragon 820 CPU

HiAR AR smart glasses are powered by Snapdragon 820 CPU

9 minutes ago

Nabi Aristotle connected kids room platform and camera debuts at CES 2017

Nabi Aristotle connected kids room platform and camera debuts at CES 2017

23 minutes ago

LG Signature OLED TV W packs 4K HDR into a 65-inch screen

LG Signature OLED TV W packs 4K HDR into a 65-inch screen

40 minutes ago

LG Signature OLED TV W Series Unveiled at CES 2017

LG Signature OLED TV W Series Unveiled at CES 2017

16 hours ago, 1:49pm CST

More CES Stories



Latest News

HiAR AR smart glasses are powered by Snapdragon 820 CPU

HiAR AR smart glasses are powered by Snapdragon 820 CPU

9 minutes ago

NASA Finds Millions Of Black Holes in Deepest X-Ray Image

NASA Finds Millions Of Black Holes in Deepest X-Ray Image

13 minutes ago

Nabi Aristotle connected kids room platform and camera debuts at CES 2017

Nabi Aristotle connected kids room platform and camera debuts at CES 2017

23 minutes ago

LG Signature OLED TV W packs 4K HDR into a 65-inch screen

LG Signature OLED TV W packs 4K HDR into a 65-inch screen

40 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.