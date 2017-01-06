LG Signature OLED TV W packs 4K HDR into a 65-inch screen

LG has announced a pair of new TVs that are coming that will be in the firm's Signature OLED TV W line. This line will have two sets that only differ in screen size with on offering a 65-inch screen and the other a 77-inch screen. The 65-inch TV is model number OLED65W7P, both TVs use what LG calls the Wallpaper design.

What that means that the TVs are so incredibly thin that they attach to the wall and almost look like wallpaper. LG says that this incredibly thin profile is the first design of its kind. It appears that the larger and thicker sound bar below the TV is where all the hardware actually lives. Like all OLED TVs, the Signature models have OLED pixels that create their own light and can switch off for the ultimate in black levels with no light bleed.

Signature OLED buyers also get support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos sound, LG says these are the first TVs to combine both of those features. HDR tech inside the TVs optimizes HDR 10 content scene-by-scene for improved screen experience. The native resolution of the TV is 3840 x 2160.

Connectivity options include four HDMI ports supporting HDCP 2.2. There are also three USB ports, a single RF input, composite input, component input, ethernet port, optical output, and a RS232C port. The TV runs webOS 3.5 and ships with an LG Magic Remote. Onboard audio includes a 4.2 channel speaker system with 60W of power and the TV has WiFi integrated as well. The most impressive feature of this TV are the dimensions of 57.1" W x 32.5" H x 0.2" D, the display weighs 16.8 pounds. An exact launch date is unknown and th eprice for th 65-inch unti is $7,999.99.