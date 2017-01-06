Nabi Aristotle connected kids room platform and camera debuts at CES 2017

Parents might recognize the nabi name as the company who offers the kid specific tablet designed to protect kids from inappropriate content and to survive the rigors of living with kids. The company is a Mattel brand and at CES 2017 it rolled out a new product called Aristotle. Aristotle is a partnership between Mattel, Microsoft, and Qualcomm.

Don't Miss: Hottest CES 2017 Announcements

Aristotle is described as a connected kids room platform and it features an AI and top-notch security. Aristotle is an IoT device that is designed to follow kids from infancy to adolescence while being secure, maintaining privacy, and being intuitive to use at each step. There are three AI engines inside that use Microsoft Cognitive Services and the Silk Intelligence Platform.

That tech allows Aristotle to learn patterns and autonomously act on user habits to aid child development and learning. Aristotle is presented to users as a descendant of the great Greek himself. The core Aristotle unit has integrated Bluetooth and WiFi with onboard speakers. It features a voice activated AI and integrated multiple color LED light system.

Aristotle uses those lights for soothing fussy babies, the AI can purchase diapers online for parents and find deals online. It can also reinforce good manners in kids and help them learn a foreign language. A Snapdragon 212 processor runs the show under the hood and the companion WiFi camera allows the device to recognize objects and movement.

Aristotle is able to do things like play a lullaby and dim lights when a sleeping child starts to cry. With toddlers the lights glow green or red when the little answers questions correctly. Many details of the device are unknown at this time, specifically pricing and availability details.