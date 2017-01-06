 
 

HiAR AR Smart Glasses Are Powered By Snapdragon 820 CPU

Posted: Jan 6 2017, 6:03am CST | by , in News | CES

 

HiAR AR smart glasses are powered by Snapdragon 820 CPU
 

HiAR smart glasses are the first to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820

It seems like each year we see a bunch of new wearable products at CES that we don't hear much from after the show. Smart glasses are one of those big categories at CES where there are often lots of new products, but there never seems to be much movement in the category. At CES 2017 the HiAR smart glasses have debuted and they have something that no other smart glasses can claim.

Don't Miss: Latest Science and Medical Discoveries

These are the first wearable of their kind to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor. That very same processor is used in some of the best performing smartphones out there. The manufacturer says that its HiAR glasses have features on par with the Microsoft HoloLens. The Snapdragon 820 is paired up with an Adreno 530 GPU and a Qualcomm Hexagon 680 DSP.

The glasses have 4GB of dual channel LPDDR4 RAM for performance and power savings. HiAR glasses are in China already and were the first in that country to enable voice interaction with an AI and natural 3D gesture operations. The glasses use an optical projection system that has a free-form waveguide with a high-definition 3D AR visual experience.

The glasses run Android and integrates the makers image recognition, object recognition, and localization and mapping functions. There is no indication of when the HiAR glasses might launch in the US or how much they might cost.

Don't Miss the CES 2017 Highlights:

Comments

You May Like

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Nabi Aristotle connected kids room platform and camera debuts at CES 2017

Nabi Aristotle connected kids room platform and camera debuts at CES 2017

14 minutes ago

LG Signature OLED TV W packs 4K HDR into a 65-inch screen

LG Signature OLED TV W packs 4K HDR into a 65-inch screen

31 minutes ago

Razer Project Valerie packs three displays into a 17-inch gaming laptop form factor

Razer Project Valerie packs three displays into a 17-inch gaming laptop form factor

53 minutes ago

LG Signature OLED TV W Series Unveiled at CES 2017

LG Signature OLED TV W Series Unveiled at CES 2017

16 hours ago, 1:49pm CST

NASA Finds Millions Of Black Holes in Deepest X-Ray Image

NASA Finds Millions Of Black Holes in Deepest X-Ray Image

3 minutes ago

Global Warming Pause Never Existed

Global Warming Pause Never Existed

47 minutes ago

Courtesy MMTUM Inc.

Oleum Vera Introduces DIY Organic Hair Care Kit

10 hours ago

Conan Gets Downsized on TBS

Conan Gets Downsized on TBS

12 hours ago, 5:05pm CST

A Charmed Reboot is in the Works

A Charmed Reboot is in the Works

13 hours ago, 4:10pm CST

CES 2017: Misfit Launches First Touchscreen Smartwatch Vapor

CES 2017: Misfit Launches First Touchscreen Smartwatch Vapor

16 hours ago, 1:35pm CST

&quot;Girl Meets World&quot; Has Come to An End

"Girl Meets World" Has Come to An End

16 hours ago, 1:30pm CST

CES 2017: LG Smart InstaView Fridge Features Amazon&#039;s Alexa Voice Control

CES 2017: LG Smart InstaView Fridge Features Amazon's Alexa Voice Control

16 hours ago, 1:13pm CST

280 Million-Year-Old-Fossil Reveals How Ghost Sharks Evolved

280 Million-Year-Old-Fossil Reveals How Ghost Sharks Evolved

17 hours ago, 12:54pm CST

Billy Graham&#039;s Funeral and the Mandela Effect - What is the Truth?

Billy Graham's Funeral and the Mandela Effect - What is the Truth?

17 hours ago, 12:21pm CST

CES:2017 Klipsch Heritage Headphones Are A combination Of Leather , Wood And Quality Sound

CES: 2017 Klipsch Heritage Headphones, A combination of Leather, Wood and Quality Sound

17 hours ago, 12:07pm CST


Featured News

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

 
CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order



CES

Nabi Aristotle connected kids room platform and camera debuts at CES 2017

Nabi Aristotle connected kids room platform and camera debuts at CES 2017

14 minutes ago

LG Signature OLED TV W packs 4K HDR into a 65-inch screen

LG Signature OLED TV W packs 4K HDR into a 65-inch screen

31 minutes ago

Razer Project Valerie packs three displays into a 17-inch gaming laptop form factor

Razer Project Valerie packs three displays into a 17-inch gaming laptop form factor

53 minutes ago

LG Signature OLED TV W Series Unveiled at CES 2017

LG Signature OLED TV W Series Unveiled at CES 2017

16 hours ago, 1:49pm CST

More CES Stories



Latest News

NASA Finds Millions Of Black Holes in Deepest X-Ray Image

NASA Finds Millions Of Black Holes in Deepest X-Ray Image

3 minutes ago

Nabi Aristotle connected kids room platform and camera debuts at CES 2017

Nabi Aristotle connected kids room platform and camera debuts at CES 2017

14 minutes ago

LG Signature OLED TV W packs 4K HDR into a 65-inch screen

LG Signature OLED TV W packs 4K HDR into a 65-inch screen

31 minutes ago

Global Warming Pause Never Existed

Global Warming Pause Never Existed

47 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.