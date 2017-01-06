HiAR AR smart glasses are powered by Snapdragon 820 CPU

It seems like each year we see a bunch of new wearable products at CES that we don't hear much from after the show. Smart glasses are one of those big categories at CES where there are often lots of new products, but there never seems to be much movement in the category. At CES 2017 the HiAR smart glasses have debuted and they have something that no other smart glasses can claim.

These are the first wearable of their kind to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor. That very same processor is used in some of the best performing smartphones out there. The manufacturer says that its HiAR glasses have features on par with the Microsoft HoloLens. The Snapdragon 820 is paired up with an Adreno 530 GPU and a Qualcomm Hexagon 680 DSP.

The glasses have 4GB of dual channel LPDDR4 RAM for performance and power savings. HiAR glasses are in China already and were the first in that country to enable voice interaction with an AI and natural 3D gesture operations. The glasses use an optical projection system that has a free-form waveguide with a high-definition 3D AR visual experience.

The glasses run Android and integrates the makers image recognition, object recognition, and localization and mapping functions. There is no indication of when the HiAR glasses might launch in the US or how much they might cost.