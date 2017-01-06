Panasonic Companion Robot has a built-in projector and wants you to interact with it

Panasonic has unveiled a new companion robot at CES 2017 that reminds me a lot of Wall-E. Rather than being a boxy little bot like Wall-E, Panasonic's offering is egg-shaped. The robot has integrated WiFi that allows it to access an AI-based natural language processing tech.

That tech allows the robot to communicate with people clearly and in a friendly way. The robot uses cloud data for communication and it has an embedded projector. That projector can be used for distance learning.

Panasonic says that the robot is about the size of a kitchen blender and that the tech and design have a patent pending. Dimensions are about 9.5-inches in diameter at its fattest part and about 1.5-feet tall. The bot weighs 8.1 pounds and can move around at up to 2.1 mph. Power comes from a lithium ion battery good for about six hours of use per charge.

Sensors inside the bot include an 8MP CMOS camera and five IR sensors. The wheels are powered by pulse width modulation controlled DC motors, four of them to be exact. The next is articulated with three servo motors. That integrated projector ahs WVGA 854 x 480 resolution and 50 lumens of brightness. The bot has what Panasonic calls a child-like voice to encourage people to interact with it and has dexterity to mimic human movement.