 
 

Zombie Apocalypse Would Wipe Out Humans In Just 100 Days

Posted: Jan 6 2017, 7:32am CST

 

Getty Images
University of Leicester students calculated that a possible zombie apocalypse would destroy humankind in 100 days.

A zombie viral infection would spread within 100 days around the world so that less than 300 people would be left behind. At the end of the 100 days, humans would be outnumbered by a million to one by zombies, according to University of Leicester students from the Department of Physics and Astronomy.

Zombies would have 90% chances of converting the living into zombies like themselves. Yet there is hope that ingenious humans will be able to recover from this apocalypse. 

Were a real life zombie invasion to occur, according to a make-belief study, it would wipe out all signs of humanity from the earth. Barely a couple of hundred human beings would survive the assault.

Even if one of the zombies finds a person to infect a day, it would be catastrophic. By the time 100 days have passed, there would only be 273 humans left.

The students who did the hypothetical research for this study published their findings in the Journal of Physics Special Topics. The SIR model was used in this study. This model predicts the rise of epidemics in society.  

This model selectively pigeonholes society into three groups. These include: those susceptible to the infection, those who are infected and those who have died or gained recovery.

The formula goes like this. The researchers look at S (the susceptible) and Z (the zombies) as well as D (the dead). By tallying all three variables, the average existence span of a zombie would be S to Z to D.

The time frame was taken into consideration too. Natural birth and death rates were also calculated. Humankind would have to somehow acquire the ability to fight the zombie invasion. Otherwise it would be wiped off the face of the earth. 

Yet like every cloud has a silver lining, this study too held some scope for hope. As the zombies are killed one by one through human ingenuity, there would be some degree of optimism for human beings on earth.

Human beings are weak physically yet their minds are so sharp and intellectually advanced that it is through their minds that they have survived. This alone leads to the conclusion that human beings will make it through no matter what challenge is thrown their way in the future.  

The Author

Sumayah Aamir
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

