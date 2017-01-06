 
 

Climate Change To Impact 99 Percent Coral Reefs

Posted: Jan 6 2017, 9:01am CST

 

The year when coral bleaching becomes an annual phenomenon can vary more than three decades within a single country, as seen in the central Philippines. Locations projected to face annual bleaching relatively late have more time to acclimatize to warming oceans and are conservation priorities. Credit: Getty Images
  • Coral Reefs subject to Deleterious Effects of Climate Change in the Future
 

The coral reefs around the world are subject to the deleterious effects of climate change in the future. That is why conservation efforts must begin in the present day and time.

Novel models show which of the coral reefs of the global village will be hit first by the rising trend of climate change. Coral bleaching is the ordinary result of global warming. This is a dire threat to the delicate balance of the world’s ecosystems.

The high resolution models show that coral reefs around Taiwan and the Turks and Caicos archipelago will be the first in line to face the devastating effects of bleaching. 

Several other coral reefs such as the ones in Bahrain, Chile and French Polynesia will get bleached decades from now. Such research is a virtual cornucopia for those marine conservationists who want to make the saving of these coral reefs their #1 priority.

There is still time to halt if not reverse the damaging effects of global warming on the coral reefs. Otherwise if steps are not taken, it could be too late.

Were climate change to go ahead in its relentless march, 99 percent of the coral reefs around the world would be affected each and every year for the span of the 21st century.  

The Paris Agreement was an important step in the right direction. Yet despite the promises made by several countries in the accord, they may not prove to be enough in the end.

Coral bleaching will occur willy-nilly. By the time 2070 arrives, much of the damage would have been inflicted and it would be irreversible by then. Therefore the time to act is now.

It is indeed now or never. It takes half a decade for a coral reef to recover from bleaching. The impact of annual bleaching is devastating and plainly destructive. 

When the coral reef goes, so do all the resources for the fish and much of the other marine life forms existent in the world’s oceans. The coral reefs are a fundamental part of the ecosystem of the deep blue ocean.

The Great Barrier Reef off the coast of Australia has taken the most beating from this coral bleaching. The percentage of coral reefs undergoing bleaching will increase with rapidity as the future comes towards us in all its shocking variety.

Precautions must be taken in synch with the predictions that are being made. It is the duty of policymakers to act decisively and promptly. Coral reefs are a natural heritage like the Amazon rainforest. They deserve respect from humanity instead of being ignored as just another earthly phenomenon.

This study recently got published in the journal Scientific Reports.

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

