Mediterranean Diet Boosts Brain Health

A novel study shows that elderly people who follow a Mediterranean diet tend to retain their brain volume. After three years, those who did not follow this diet lost their brain volume, whereas those who were on the diet did not.

However, eating less meat and more fish had nothing to do with this trend. The Mediterranean diet includes fruits, vegetables, extra virgin olive oil, black and green olives, beans as well as grains such as wheat and rice.

Fish, dairy products and wine are enjoyed while on this diet in moderation. As for red meat and poultry, it is available in minimal amounts.

Scientists have found that as the human brain ages, it shrinks in volume. This causes issues related to memory and cognition not to mention learning capacity.

The study, published in the online issue of Neurology, showed that the Mediterranean diet had a very salubrious effect on the brain’s overall health. The eating schedules of 967 Scottish people were noted down.

The average age was 70 and none of the participants had dementia. 562 of them had an MRI at 73 years of age. This measured several statistics related to the brain such as volume, grey matter and the thickness of the cortex.

401 people from the group returned at the age of 76 for another MRI. These observations were tallied up in relation to those who followed the Mediterranean diet.

Those who followed the diet closely reaped the maximum benefits from it as far as their brain health was concerned. Yet those who didn’t follow the diet closely had shrinkage in brain volume. 0.5% of the brain volume varied between the two groups.

When other factors were tabulated in the mix, the result was the same. These factor included age, education and diabetes as well as hypertension. Grey matter and cortical thickness were not related to the consumption of the Mediterranean diet.

Also fish and meat consumption did not have any connection with brain health. Other foods in the diet seem to have been responsible for the salubrious effect on the human brain.