The Healthiest Fast Food Restaurant May Surprise You

When you think of fast food, you probably don't think about health. In fact, you think about things like french fries, Doritos-wrapped tacos, and milkshakes. However, you might be mistaken. Taco Bell, home of that aforementioned Doritos-wrapped taco, is actually the healthiest place to go for fast food.

The chain has made quite a few changes over the last few years in the name of health, including eliminating artificial flavors and trans fat, reducing sodium, and adding a low-calorie menu. The chain will also continue to cut sodium, remove antibiotics, and eliminate "XL" sodas.

In addition to the junk food favorites, you can now get vegetarian and high-protein foods standard, pushing the restaurants to the healthiest options. Of course, that doesn't mean you won't be able to load up on calories and unhealthy foods. It is all about the choices that you make.

Angie Murah, a registered dietician and nutritionist, talked to USA Today about eating at these casual dining locations: “They are trying to decrease the amount of sodium which is great because usually when you do eat out, the menu options are higher in sodium,” she said.

Murad also said that these types of restaurants typically add carbs and fats instead of fruits and vegetables when building meals.

"Our taste is kind of centered on that — it enhances the flavor,” she said.

“Since there is the nutrition information online you can use some tricks to find healthier options if you are in a bind and have to eat our or go to fast food,” she said.