 
 

The Healthiest Fast Food Restaurant May Surprise You

Posted: Jan 6 2017, 9:50am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

The Healthiest Fast Food Restaurant May Surprise You
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Yo Quiero Taco Bell?

When you think of fast food, you probably don't think about health. In fact, you think about things like french fries, Doritos-wrapped tacos, and milkshakes. However, you might be mistaken. Taco Bell, home of that aforementioned Doritos-wrapped taco, is actually the healthiest place to go for fast food.

Don't Miss: Exclusive Video Reports from the CES 2017 Show Floor

The chain has made quite a few changes over the last few years in the name of health, including eliminating artificial flavors and trans fat, reducing sodium, and adding a low-calorie menu. The chain will also continue to cut sodium, remove antibiotics, and eliminate "XL" sodas.

In addition to the junk food favorites, you can now get vegetarian and high-protein foods standard, pushing the restaurants to the healthiest options. Of course, that doesn't mean you won't be able to load up on calories and unhealthy foods. It is all about the choices that you make.

Angie Murah, a registered dietician and nutritionist, talked to USA Today about eating at these casual dining locations: “They are trying to decrease the amount of sodium which is great because usually when you do eat out, the menu options are higher in sodium,” she said.

Murad also said that these types of restaurants typically add carbs and fats instead of fruits and vegetables when building meals.

"Our taste is kind of centered on that — it enhances the flavor,” she said.

“Since there is the nutrition information online you can use some tricks to find healthier options if you are in a bind and have to eat our or go to fast food,” she said.

 

Don't Miss the CES 2017 Highlights:

Comments

You May Like

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/46" rel="author">Noel Diem</a>
Noel passion is to write about geek culture.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

52 Million Years Old Fossil Fruit Found in Argentina

52 Million Years Old Fossil Fruit Found in Argentina

10 minutes ago

Watch Two Astronauts Taking Spacewalk Outside International Space Station

Watch Space Station Astronauts Taking Spacewalk

45 minutes ago

Mediterranean Diet Boosts Brain Health

Mediterranean Diet Boosts Brain Health in Old Age

1 hour ago

Climate Change to Impact 99 Percent Coral Reefs

1 hour ago

When You Can Start Filing Your Taxes

When You Can Start Filing Your Taxes

6 minutes ago

CES 2017: The Dell 2 in 1 Latitude 7285 Discards The Charging Cable

CES 2017: The Dell 2 in 1 Latitude 7285 Discards The Charging Cable

14 minutes ago

Intel&#039;s Compute Card Could Change the Smart Game

Intel's Compute Card Could Change the Smart Game

29 minutes ago

Norway Ditches FM Radio in Historic First

Norway Ditches FM Radio in Historic First

1 hour ago

Trump Hits Arnold Schwarzenegger for his &quot;Apprentice&quot; Ratings

Trump Hits Arnold Schwarzenegger for his "Apprentice" Ratings

2 hours ago

Atlantic Ocean Current Could Collapse With Climate Change

Atlantic Ocean Current Could Collapse With Climate Change

2 hours ago

Zombie Apocalypse Would Wipe out Humans in Just 100 Days

Zombies Would Wipe out Humans in Just 100 Days

3 hours ago

NASA Astronaut Jeanette Epps will be First African-American Crewmember on ISS

NASA Astronaut Jeanette Epps will be First African-American Crewmember on ISS

3 hours ago

NASA Moon Data Provides More Accurate 2017 Total Solar Eclipse Path

NASA Moon Data Provides More Accurate 2017 Total Solar Eclipse Path

3 hours ago

Beijing Warns China Smog Makes The Snow Very Dirty

Beijing Warns China Smog Makes The Snow Very Dirty

3 hours ago

Panasonic Companion Robot has a built-in projector and wants you to interact with it

Panasonic Companion Robot has a built-in projector and wants you to interact with it

4 hours ago


Featured News

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

 
CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order



Latest Science News

52 Million Years Old Fossil Fruit Found in Argentina

52 Million Years Old Fossil Fruit Found in Argentina

10 minutes ago

Watch Two Astronauts Taking Spacewalk Outside International Space Station

Watch Space Station Astronauts Taking Spacewalk

45 minutes ago

Mediterranean Diet Boosts Brain Health

Mediterranean Diet Boosts Brain Health in Old Age

1 hour ago

Climate Change to Impact 99 Percent Coral Reefs

1 hour ago

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

When You Can Start Filing Your Taxes

When You Can Start Filing Your Taxes

6 minutes ago

52 Million Years Old Fossil Fruit Found in Argentina

52 Million Years Old Fossil Fruit Found in Argentina

10 minutes ago

CES 2017: The Dell 2 in 1 Latitude 7285 Discards The Charging Cable

CES 2017: The Dell 2 in 1 Latitude 7285 Discards The Charging Cable

14 minutes ago

Intel&#039;s Compute Card Could Change the Smart Game

Intel's Compute Card Could Change the Smart Game

29 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.