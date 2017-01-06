Watch Space Station Astronauts Taking Spacewalk

Two astronauts will start their spacewalk, as they changed the spacesuits to battery power. The walk will continue for 6 and half hours. Shane Kimbrough, who is expedition 50 commanders, and flight engineer Peggy Wjitson from NASA, will install adapters getting electrical connections for 3 lithium ion batteries that are installed on starboard truss of the station

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s (JAXA) H-II Transfer Vehicle (HTV) delivered the batteries to the space. In the beginning of this week, Dextre Special Purpose Dexterous Manipulator installed three new lithium-ion batteries in the space station’s 3A power channel Integrated Electronics Assembly (IEA) pallet on the starboard truss. Dextre, the Canadian built also removed four old nickel-hydrogen batteries from the IEA.

Two astronauts are currently upgrading power systems outside @Space_Station. Learn more about their #spacewalk tasks https://t.co/pquMgmfBLD pic.twitter.com/x37SLAhngy— NASA (@NASA) January 6, 2017

The robotic mission made way for Kimbrough and Whitson’s spacewalk today. Both will install three adapter plates in slots on the IEA where three old batteries will be mounted to stay on station. Likewise,nine old nickel-hydrogen batteries will be stowed on the external pallet for disposal when the HTV is de-orbited to burn up in the Earth’s atmosphere at this months end.

Kimbrough is wearing the suit bearing red stripes marked as EV1 member 1, but Whitson is wearing the suit with no stripes, marked EV2, member 2. Both will wear helmet cameras, camera 18 for Kimbrough and camera 20 for Whitson.

This is the 196th spacewalk so far held in support of maintenance, and assembly of the space station. Kimbrough will have its third and fourth spacewalk, and Whitson will have the 7th spacewalk of her career, matching the record of Suni Williams of NASA, for highest number of Spacewalks by a woman.

Space enthusiasts can watch the spacewalk show on NASAT.V, and NASA website.