 
 

CES 2017: The Dell 2 In 1 Latitude 7285 Discards The Charging Cable

Posted: Jan 6 2017, 10:36am CST

 

Dell
 

Dell has given us a desktop all in one with 10 speakers and now it has something new to offer. The company has introduced a hybrid laptop and detachable tablet named as Latitude 7825 2-in-1.

This is the first device offered by Dell which has a detachable keyboard. To make use of this feature you will have to buy the wireless keyboard charging base. The peripheral has more than one use. You can use it with the Qi wireless charging spec too.

There are two more keyboard options for the Latitude 7825. One is a slim travel keyboard and the other is a productivity keyboard. The productivity keyboard gives extra 4 hours of battery and has keys which are more desktop-like key travel.

This base does not have the feature of wireless charging but the battery life can be quite useful. No pricing has been provided but the laptop is expected to go on sale in May.

Ahmed Humayun
Ahmed Humayun is a technology journalist bringing you the hottest tech stories of the day.

 

 

