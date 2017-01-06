 
 

Xiaomi Unveils World’s Slimmest And Compact TV At CES 2017

Posted: Jan 6 2017, 11:23am CST | by , Updated: Jan 6 2017, 11:32am CST, in News | CES

 

Xiaomi is a young electronics maker which hosted its first ever CES press conference since the company was established in 2010. The company unveiled its white version of the Mi Mix bezel less phone. However the main attraction happens to be a TV which will be thinner than an iPhone.

The device only measures 4.9mm at its skinniest point. The Mi TV 4 is an addition to the Chinese company’s Mi Ecosystem offerings. This includes gadgets such as fridges, robot vacuums, electric folding bikes, scooters and bikes. The Mi TV is able to run the Patch Wall. This is a software skin that learns from your browsing history and gives you recommendations tailored for you.

The recommendations are obtained from a vast library of content. The Mi TV is modular. The components such as Motherboard etc can be swapped for upgrades. These devices happen to be more modular than the conventional counter parts. This will assist your console to appear less cluttered. This new television is also compatible with the previous version of the Xiaomi TV Bar.

The device comes with an independent home theatre system. You will be able to hear sound in 3D. This means a helicopter will be heard like its coming from behind in reality instead of the sound coming from the speakers. This device is trending at the CES. LG has also introduced a TV that can be hung on a wall but it is not modular enough to compete with Mi TV 4.

The 65 inch version with Dolby Atmos will be shipped under $2000 this year. The version without the Dolby Atmos will be priced under $1500. There will also be 55 and 49 inch versions available too.

