 
 

Golden Globes 2017: What You Need To Know

Posted: Jan 6 2017, 12:13pm CST | by , in News | Latest TV News

 

Golden Globes 2017: What You Need to Know
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

The official start of the awards season comes this weekend with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's 74th annual Golden Globes. The show is a great way to get introduced to who will be up for the big awards at the Oscars and the Emmy Awards. It will air at 8 PM this Sunday, January 8, 2017, on NBC.

This year, Jimmy Fallon will be hosting, which means he will get quite a few of his Tonight Show favorites to join him. It looks like the team at the Golden Globes will try to move away from Ricky Gervais' mean-spirited jokes and more toward the dad-humor of Jimmy Fallon. Still, he will probably stick with making fun of the celebrities in the room and moving away from politics, like those that characterized the Emmy Awards. He did hint that he would perform an opening number that spoofs a nominated film. Expect tons of cameos!

Presenters at the event will include Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck, Zoe Saldana, Viola Davis Chris Hemsworth, Emma Stone, Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn, Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Sylvester Stallone, and Brie Larson.

Since the last year saw quite a few celebrity deaths, the Globes may finally add an "In Memoriam" segment, something they haven't done before because, according to executive producer Barry Adelman in an interview with Variety, “We’ve always kept the show as a celebration and as a party.” Still, some of the losses this year are too large to go without comment.

As for the awards, there will likely be a showdown between Moonlight and La La Land for movies. La La Land has seven nominations going into the evening and Moonlight has six. Since the awards are separated, they could each walk away with quite a few awards. One surprise is that Deadpool and Ryan Reynolds have been nominated for Best Picture, the first superhero movie to do so.

Remember that the HFPA enjoys surprising you, so there will be one or two of those thrown into the mix.

As for the TV side of things, it will be yet another big night for The People Vs. O.J. Simpson. Newer shows received a majority of the nominations this year, as is tradition.

Every year, Miss Golden Globe goes to the daughter of a celebrity. This year, it will be shared by a trio of sisters, Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet Stallone, the progeny of Sylvester Stallone.

